Loading...

MiCA stablecoin rules win approval from Nigeria’s crypto community

2 mins read
MiCA stablecoin rules win approval from Nigeria’s crypto community

Contents

1. Nigerians see opportunity in MiCA’s framework
2. Nigeria’s crypto market growth despite challenges
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nigeria’s crypto community supports Europe’s MiCA stablecoin rules for their potential to protect local currencies and boost crypto projects.
  • Obinna Uzoije suggests ECOWAS adopt similar regulations to provide clarity and attract investors.
  • Nigeria’s crypto market is valued over $400 million, with a transaction volume of $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June 2023.

Nigeria’s crypto community is excited about Europe’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) stablecoin rules. They see it as a positive step that could help protect their local currencies and encourage the growth of crypto projects.

Nigerian data and policy analyst Obinna Uzoije shared his views with Cointelegraph, pointing out the benefits that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) could gain by adopting a similar regulatory approach.

MiCA stablecoin rules win approval from Nigeria’s crypto community
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria

Uzoije highlighted that stablecoins are currently the most widely used type of crypto assets. He noted that in Africa, especially, there are more transactions using stablecoins than any other digital asset.

With the MiCA’s “Stablecoins Regime” taking effect on June 30, this regulation marks a significant step in crypto asset regulation in Europe and potentially beyond.

Nigerians see opportunity in MiCA’s framework

The new MiCA rules mean that issuers and other entities must obtain a MiCA license to offer or trade asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) or e-money tokens (EMTs) within the European Union. There is no transitional period for these rules.

Uzoije believes that under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, ECOWAS has the perfect chance to create a similar regulatory framework for crypto projects in West Africa.

“This could attract more investors by addressing regulatory uncertainty, one of the significant global drawbacks of crypto investment.”

Obinna Uzoije

Some ECOWAS countries, like Sierra Leone, have strict or outright bans on cryptocurrencies. A unified regulatory framework across ECOWAS’s 15 member states could help ease these restrictions.

It would offer potential crypto investors much-needed clarity and simplify investments across the region by eliminating the need to comply with multiple national regulations.

Nigeria’s crypto market growth despite challenges

Despite significant regulatory uncertainties, Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market has surged above $400 million.

This was highlighted by the Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, during the 2024 Annual Conference of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria in Abuja.

Agama noted that Nigeria’s crypto transaction volume reached $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June 2023, representing a nine percent year-over-year growth.

The market’s worth is estimated at over $400 million, with a huge portion of the population involved in cryptocurrency trading and transactions.

“The lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework has created uncertainty, which can deter both investors and innovators. Cybersecurity threats, including hacking and fraud, pose significant risks. A substantial portion of the population lacks adequate financial literacy, making them vulnerable to scams and risky investments.”

Agama

He pointed out that approximately 33.4 percent of Nigerians were actively involved in crypto trading, indicating strong market penetration.

However, Agama also highlighted several challenges, including regulatory uncertainty, security concerns, and financial literacy issues.

MiCA stablecoin rules win approval from Nigeria’s crypto community
Nigeria’s SEC warning the public about notorious scammer singer Davido. Source: SECNigeria

In February, the Central Bank of Nigeria expressed worries about the large volume of transactions going through crypto exchange platforms from unidentified sources.

The bank reported that $26 billion passed through Binance Nigeria last year from unidentified sources.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
NFT
#News
2 mins read
22 mins ago

German and US governments move millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Ethereum becomes the worst-performing crypto product this year
#News
2 mins read
3 hours ago

Ethereum becomes the worst-performing crypto product this year

Sony plans to launch its own crypto exchange in Japan
#News
1 mins read
3 hours ago

Sony plans to launch its own crypto exchange in Japan

Bitcoin faces an 'extended level of FUD' - Santiment reports
#News
2 mins read
5 hours ago

Short-term Bitcoin holders move over $1 Billion to exchanges in 3 days

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan