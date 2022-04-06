TL;DR Breakdown

Miami is set to host a four-day Bitcoin conference.

Keynote speakers include big names like Jack Mallers and El Salvador`s president Nayib Bukele.

During this week, the world’s attention is on Miami as the city holds the globe’s most significant Bitcoin convention. Miami is known for its white-sand beaches, warm weather, delectable cuisine, Cuban coffee, and Latin-American traditions. However, this week, the city will be home to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

Miami hosts big names for the Bitcoin event of the year

Despite its underdog reputation, Miami is attracting an increasing number of cryptocurrency investors as the city strives to establish itself as one of the essential locations for blockchain innovation.

The Bitcoin 2022 conference is a popular networking event for businesses, with dozens of firms utilizing it as an opportunity to network, pitch ideas, and make announcements to the industry and beyond, just as on Shark Tank. Kevin O’Leary, the host of Shark Tank, will offer a keynote address himself.

The show will begin today, April 6th, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center with Industry Day – where industry members and media members gather to discuss critical issues.

After the opening remarks, Anthony Pompliano and Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz have a fireside chat. The first day of the conference will feature discussions between MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

Other speakers include Saifedean Ammous, Francis Pouliot, Pierre Rochard, Preston Pysh, Matt Odell, Dylan LeClair, and others. Additionally, President Nayibe Bukele of El Salvador and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will give speeches.

Last year, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, made international headlines when he declared that his country would be the first to legalize cryptocurrency through a live video broadcast.

Strike Bitcoin’s CEO, Jack Mallers, is expected to make one of the most anticipated announcements. During Bukele’s government crypto embrace, Nayib worked closely with Mallers throughout the country’s Bitcoin launch.

Mallers also partnered with Twitter to connect his app with the social network, allowing users to send digital currency as “tips” without needing a bank like Cash App or PayPal. He sent $10 to a Salvadoran Starbucks customer using his app in a video demonstration.

It’s unclear what the big announcement will be, but it appears that it’ll come from this innovative genius. He announced on Twitter that Bitcoin would make the financial system cheaper, more inclusive, and inventive.

The city’s budding crypto environment

Miami is a favorable location for the cryptocurrency business, with Mayor Francis Suarez attracting national attention for his efforts to attract technology investment and becoming one of America’s most crypto-friendly mayors in record time.

"We outgrew our last venue and we had to get a bigger venue thanks to all of you."



"I was the first one to have the laser eyes, we were the first ones to put Satoshi's white paper on our website in the United States." – Mayor Francis Suarez pic.twitter.com/WMsbCbVMv1 — Bitcoin 2022 (@TheBitcoinConf) April 6, 2022

Investors point out Miami and Florida to be good places for businesses. These locations remained operational during the epidemic, making them more appealing as locations where people may work remotely.

More financial institutions are entering the crypto market following promises of increased regulatory clarity. The city of Miami has emerged as a global crypto hotspot in a short amount of time. Several cryptocurrency highlights have helped to put the city on the map. Last year, FTX acquired the naming rights to the NBA stadium in downtown Miami, replacing American Airlines.

Blockchain.com, the world’s leading cryptocurrency firm, will establish its headquarters in Miami’s trendy Wynwood area, where other technology companies and investors are also establishing offices.

It’s too early to tell what the conference’s outcomes will be. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the population of South Florida fell by more than 18,000 people. Critics argue that because there is no major university in Miami, the city cannot provide enough skilled workers for businesses to grow as quickly as New York or the Bay Area can.

A Miami-based business magnate, Josip Rupena, will speak about his crypto mortgage company and has urged naysayers to give the Miami Bitcoin movement another few years to develop ground.

Rupena’s firm, Milo, raised $24 million in venture capital from investors. It now loans to individuals with significant digital assets who are not yet ready to exchange cryptocurrencies for dollars to acquire a home.