Mexico delays vote on 50% tariffs for Chinese imports

Mexico’s Congress has delayed a much-awaited vote to levy steep import tariffs on Chinese and other Asian goods to examine the issue further and exercise economic caution. The proposal will now be resurrected after November 23.

Ricardo Monreal, the leader of the governing Morena party in the lower house, stated that he had received confirmation of a delay and emphasized that lawmakers needed to examine it very seriously. It would come back for discussion no later than the end of November, he added. The action is a temporary pause on what could be one of its most significant changes to American trade policy in years.

The proposed plan, supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico City’s administration, would impose new import duties ranging from 10% to 50% on approximately 1,400 categories of goods. The products affected encompass a broad range of goods, including cars, steel, auto parts, toys, and furniture. Those tariffs would be applied to goods from countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement, including China, India, and South Korea.

Its economy minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has stated that the measure is designed to help protect Mexican industries from what he sees as “unfair competition.” He believes that cheap imports, especially from China, are causing local companies to flounder and eroding the country’s manufacturing might.

Lawmakers weigh economic risks

While the government has stated that the tariffs would strengthen Mexico’s industrial base, some lawmakers and economists have cautioned against moving too quickly. Critics warn that raising tariffs on such a broad array of goods could drive up production costs, disrupt supply chains, and ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers.

The Bank of Mexico has also stated that the tariffs would add inflationary pressure at a time when the country is attempting to stabilize prices and lower interest rates. Accordingly, some in Congress have sought to delink the proposal from the 2026 national budget and ensure that it is scrutinised even more narrowly for its economic impact.

Senator Ricardo Monreal said that legislators were not in a rush to take such a sensitive decision. He was, however, concerned that the suggested tariffs would affect not just Asian exporters but also local industries that use imported materials and parts.

Entrepreneurs, meanwhile, have called for greater consultation. Trade groups argue that Mexico should support local manufacturers without compromising competitiveness or investment stability.

China complains as trade tensions escalate

China lambasted Mexico’s scheme, calling it a unilateral and damaging act. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the move could “seriously affect” Mexico’s business environment predictability and threaten foreign investor confidence.

China countered by initiating an inquiry to remove trade barriers and protect its industries. The probe will determine whether the intended tariffs deviate from international trade norms and could lead to retaliatory measures if implemented.

Some Chinese officials also said the decision appeared in part to be a response to American pressure, signaling that Mexico was coming on board with the latest efforts by Washington to push back against Chinese manufacturing power in North America.

President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected the assertion, saying that Mexico’s trade policy was sovereign and that it must protect its own economic interests. She stressed that her government did not want to pick a fight, but was instead working to protect national industry and pave the way for fair competition.

The tariff spat comes at an uncomfortable moment for Mexico’s trading relationships. The clock is ticking to fulfill the USMCA’s mandated review next year. Some analysts argue that Sheinbaum’s proposed tariff might serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the United States and Mexico, demonstrating to Washington that its neighbor is willing to confront China’s trade influence in North America.

However, others warn that striking would risk alienating China, one of Mexico’s largest non-American trading partners. China remains a significant supplier of affordable industrial and consumer goods, and any further deterioration of relations could strain diplomatic and commercial ties.

