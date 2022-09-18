Method and Everyrealm to Conduct Method MetaGuild Token Sale beginning September 29th

New York, New York, 18th September, 2022, Chainwire

Web3 esports team, Method MetaGuild is to conduct its regulated token sale on Republic’s platform beginning on September 29th.

Method and Everyrealm are creating the world’s largest community for esports and web3 gaming. They aim to attract casual gamers, content creators, and developers to an ecosystem that captures the upside of web3 in all its form. Positioned at the intersection of NFTs, gaming and metaverse, Everyrealm is making it easier for millions to enter web3 and capture a slice of its user-owned economy.

The $MMG Token allows you to own a piece of Method MetaGuild which will leverage in-game utility tokens and NFTs and treasury assets, to generate yield through gaming in addition to revenues generated from esports content and marketing efforts.

The core value of the $MMG Token is to deliver financial value to holders in the form of dividends and capital appreciation. In addition, holders of $MMG Tokens will recognize value through various forms of access and governance.

The Method MetaGuild economy will leverage in-game utility tokens and NFTs and treasury assets, with value accruing to $MMG holders.

Method founder Scott ‘Method’ McMillan is a 17-year esports veteran who has led his guild to a record 12x World Firsts. The gaming legend is applying the same energy to MMG that he once applied to WoW. The $MMG token sale will herald a new chapter in Method’s journey and kickstart an era of profitable web3 gaming for sophisticated investors.

Potential qualified purchasers can invest at: https://republic.com/method-metaguild

About Everyrealm

Everyrealm is the gateway to the metaverse and one of the most active investors in and developers of the metaverse real estate ecosystem. Everyrealm invests in, manages, and develops assets including NFTs, virtual real estate, metaverse platforms, gaming, and infrastructure and currently has holdings in more than 30 metaverse platforms, has developed six metaverse real estate projects, and owns over 4,000 NFTs.

For more information, please visit: https://everyrealm.com

About Method

Method is the first-ever esports organisation to focus exclusively on MMOs and RPGs, and is the most winning World of Warcraft guild of all time. Throughout its seventeen year history, Method has elevated community-driven esports through the creation of its signature event, ‘Race to World First’, invested in educational technology platforms designed to positively impact player performance, and helped turn countless passionate players into community legends.

About Method MetaGuild

Method MetaGuild is a joint venture between Method and Everyrealm focused on building the largest community in virtual worlds and web3 gaming. Method MetaGuild is forging a new path by developing web3 gaming’s ecosystem and giving esports athletes, casual gamers, content creators and developers a platform for growth and discovery.

Daniel Porat

press@everyrealm.com