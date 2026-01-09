Meteora draws close to January 23 airdrop claim deadline in two weeks

Meteora, the DeFi liquidity protocol operating on Solana, has shared a warning to community members who continue to drag their feet on claiming their MET token airdrops coming up on three months since its token generation event (TGE).

During the TGE, Meteora distributed about 39% of the total supply to those eligible, according to tokenomics documentation. That was last year in October, and the team is back with another update on the airdrop, which they shared via X.

In 2025, Meteora generated over a billion dollars in platform fees, cementing its position as the top fee-generating platform in the entire DeFi ecosystem, with Jupiter and Uniswap following closely behind.

When is the deadline for Meteora’s airdrop claim?

In its tweet earlier today, January 8, the liquidity protocol reminded users that they had already distributed a significant percentage of MET tokens at one go, claiming that they did so to ensure that everyone who played a role in Meteora’s journey would be able to receive their tokens, without locking or vesting.

In line with that plan, the team says it is closing airdrop claims in two weeks, three months after the TGE. This is a new development; initially, the airdrop claim period was scheduled to last for six months.

“This allows the Meteora community, tokenholders, and more to move forward into 2026 alongside the product updates and features that are coming to Meteora,” the post reads.

Those who do not claim their allocation will lose it to the circulating community reserve, which they say will be used for future rewards.

The post ended by urging users to check their wallet eligibility for claiming tokens before January 23, which is the new deadline for claiming.

2025 was a good year for Meteora

Last year, the Meteora protocol contributed significantly to the DeFi sector, generating an impressive $1.25 billion in fees, which left no doubt about its position as the premier fee-generating platform in the entire DeFi ecosystem.

The financial milestone is proof of Meteora’s operational scale. However, it also signals a potential shift in the competitive dynamics of on-chain finance as the protocol’s performance notably outpaced that of established giants. It beat the likes of Jupiter, which ranked second with $1.11 billion, and the prominent Uniswap, which followed closely behind with $1.06 billion.

Analysts have noted that the top two DeFi products currently exist primarily on Solana’s infrastructure, while the third, Uniswap, operates on Ethereum, though it also has a multichain function. This is a direct testament to Solana’s rising prominence where high-frequency DeFi activity is concerned.

The diversity between all three entities is also notable; Meteora is famous for its dynamic liquidity AMM, while Jupiter is an aggregator, and Uniswap is no more than a classic DEX, which means they tackle various issues in DeFi.

Meteora’s “Dynamic Liquidity Markets” (DLMs) is one of the things that has helped it maintain its lead above the aggressively expanding Jupiter and the prominent Uniswap, which recently made a historical record for processing about $1.4 million in daily transaction fee capture following gains from the Truebit hack, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

