🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCMetaPlanet

Metaplanet seeks $137 million to accumulate more Bitcoin

2 mins read
904445
Metaplanet seeks $137 million to accumulate more Bitcoin

Contents

1. Metaplanet’s payment of stock offering and warrants is set for February 13
2. Metaplanet’s holdings remain at a loss due to BTC’s price drop
Share link:

In this post:

  • Metaplanet plans to raise $137 million through a new stock offering and warrants to advance its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
  • The firm will issue 24.5 million new common shares at $3.25 per share, and 159,440 stock acquisition rights at $3.41 per stock acquisition right.
  • Approximately $91.2 million of the funds will be set aside for purchasing, $9.78 million will be used to support its income-generating business, and the rest will be used to repay debt.

Metaplanet plans to raise $137 million (¥20.7 billion) through a new stock offering and warrants to purchase more Bitcoin. The firm’s board met on Thursday and announced that the new shares and acquisition rights will be issued through a third-party allotment.

The Tokyo-listed firm will issue 24.5 million new common shares at $3.25 per share, with the allotment date set for February 13, 2026. The sale aims to raise about (¥12.2 billion)

Metaplanet’s payment of stock offering and warrants is set for February 13

Metaplanet also plans to issue 159,440 stock acquisition rights at $3.41 per right, which can be converted into roughly 15.9 million shares. The company’s stock will have an exercise period from February 16, 2026, to February 15, 2027. The payment and allotment date for the stock acquisition rights is set for February 13. The stocks aim to raise about $57.3 million (¥8.8 billion).

The Japanese firm revealed that approximately $91.2 million (¥14 billion) of the funds will be set aside for purchasing Bitcoin. Metaplanet also plans to use $9.78 million (¥1.5 billion) to support its Bitcoin income-generation business. The remaining funds, around $33.2 million (¥5.1 billion), will be used to pay the company’s debts.

“The 65% warrant coverage exercisable at ¥547 for 1 year is a fixed strike (not MS warrants). The financing structure enables Metaplanet to capitalize on common stock volatility to sell shares at a premium to market while raising capital today.”

-Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet.

Metaplanet’s focus on buying more Bitcoin shows the firm is doubling down on its BTC treasury strategy in 2026. The initiative follows the board’s recent approval of its plan to acquire 210,000 BTC (1% of Bitcoin’s supply) by 2027. The firm revealed that the process will happen in stages, and its subsidiary, Metaplanet Lightning Capital, will manage its holdings.

See also  U.S. Treasury seeks to block Huione Group over North Korea laundering ties

The Japanese company said it expects minimal impact on its 2026 financial results. Metaplanet also promised to disclose any major changes later if needed. The firm added that it will continue to value its BTC holdings at market price quarterly and record gains or losses in its earnings.

At the time of publication, Metaplanet has about 35,102 BTC in its holdings, worth more than $308 billion at current Bitcoin prices. The firm recently purchased 4,279 BTC for $452 million at $105,412 per coin during the previous quarter.

Metaplanet’s holdings remain at a loss due to BTC’s price drop

The firm now ranks fourth among Bitcoin treasury firms, with Strategy leading with 712,647 BTC. The Japanese company revealed that it generated about $58.2 million in revenue last year from Bitcoin options and lending strategies. 

Asia’s largest holder of Bitcoin recently raised ¥75 billion (159 million shares) through a MERCURY Class B perpetual share offering. Metaplanet revealed that the funds were for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, debt management, and income-generating businesses.

Crytpopolitan recently reported that Metaplanet issued a positive outlook for Bitcoin’s medium- to long-term prospects. The firm revealed that its goal is to become one of the top global corporate Bitcoin holders by August 2026.

See also  Crypto liquidity hits new lows as the bull market begins

At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $87,800, down more than 2.3% in the past 24 hours. BTC’s price has remained unchanged YTD, but has dropped roughly 20.6% in the past 90 days.

Metaplanet revealed that the drop in Bitcoin’s price has led to a loss of approximately $680 million on its BTC holdings. However, the firm currently has 1.1 billion issued shares with an average daily volume of 29.85 million in Q4 2025.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan