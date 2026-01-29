Metaplanet seeks $137 million to accumulate more Bitcoin

Metaplanet plans to raise $137 million (¥20.7 billion) through a new stock offering and warrants to purchase more Bitcoin. The firm’s board met on Thursday and announced that the new shares and acquisition rights will be issued through a third-party allotment.

The Tokyo-listed firm will issue 24.5 million new common shares at $3.25 per share, with the allotment date set for February 13, 2026. The sale aims to raise about (¥12.2 billion)

Metaplanet’s payment of stock offering and warrants is set for February 13

*Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares and 25th Series Stock Acquisition Rights through Third-Party Allotment* pic.twitter.com/upB0YnvaXT — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet) January 29, 2026

Metaplanet also plans to issue 159,440 stock acquisition rights at $3.41 per right, which can be converted into roughly 15.9 million shares. The company’s stock will have an exercise period from February 16, 2026, to February 15, 2027. The payment and allotment date for the stock acquisition rights is set for February 13. The stocks aim to raise about $57.3 million (¥8.8 billion).

The Japanese firm revealed that approximately $91.2 million (¥14 billion) of the funds will be set aside for purchasing Bitcoin. Metaplanet also plans to use $9.78 million (¥1.5 billion) to support its Bitcoin income-generation business. The remaining funds, around $33.2 million (¥5.1 billion), will be used to pay the company’s debts.

“The 65% warrant coverage exercisable at ¥547 for 1 year is a fixed strike (not MS warrants). The financing structure enables Metaplanet to capitalize on common stock volatility to sell shares at a premium to market while raising capital today.” -Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet.

Metaplanet’s focus on buying more Bitcoin shows the firm is doubling down on its BTC treasury strategy in 2026. The initiative follows the board’s recent approval of its plan to acquire 210,000 BTC (1% of Bitcoin’s supply) by 2027. The firm revealed that the process will happen in stages, and its subsidiary, Metaplanet Lightning Capital, will manage its holdings.

The Japanese company said it expects minimal impact on its 2026 financial results. Metaplanet also promised to disclose any major changes later if needed. The firm added that it will continue to value its BTC holdings at market price quarterly and record gains or losses in its earnings.

At the time of publication, Metaplanet has about 35,102 BTC in its holdings, worth more than $308 billion at current Bitcoin prices. The firm recently purchased 4,279 BTC for $452 million at $105,412 per coin during the previous quarter.

Metaplanet’s holdings remain at a loss due to BTC’s price drop

The firm now ranks fourth among Bitcoin treasury firms, with Strategy leading with 712,647 BTC. The Japanese company revealed that it generated about $58.2 million in revenue last year from Bitcoin options and lending strategies.

Asia’s largest holder of Bitcoin recently raised ¥75 billion (159 million shares) through a MERCURY Class B perpetual share offering. Metaplanet revealed that the funds were for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, debt management, and income-generating businesses.

Crytpopolitan recently reported that Metaplanet issued a positive outlook for Bitcoin’s medium- to long-term prospects. The firm revealed that its goal is to become one of the top global corporate Bitcoin holders by August 2026.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $87,800, down more than 2.3% in the past 24 hours. BTC’s price has remained unchanged YTD, but has dropped roughly 20.6% in the past 90 days.



Metaplanet revealed that the drop in Bitcoin’s price has led to a loss of approximately $680 million on its BTC holdings. However, the firm currently has 1.1 billion issued shares with an average daily volume of 29.85 million in Q4 2025.

