Tokyo-listed Metaplanet adds 1,009 Bitcoin to treasury worth $110 million

Metaplanet on September 1 purchased an additional 1,009 Bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin treasury operations. The company’s purchase was worth 16,479 billion yen (roughly $110 million), at an average buying price of 16.3 million yen per Bitcoin.

The Japanese Bitcoin firm’s latest acquisition brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,000 Bitcoin purchased at an average price of 15.1 million yen per BTC. The company’s total holdings amount to around 302.312 billion yen (over $2 billion). Metaplanet’s latest Bitcoin acquisition strategy also adds to its ambitions to grow its stack to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet continues its Bitcoin accumulation strategy

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, which reflects the percentage change in the ratio of Total Bitcoin Holdings to fully Diluted Shares Outstanding over a given period, was 30.7% from July 1 to September 1, 2025. The company’s BTC Yield was slightly higher from April 1 to June 30, hitting 129.4%.

On Monday, the BTC Treasury company released the status of the exercise of its 20th series of stock acquisition rights, which was issued on June 23 from August 27 to August 29. According to the report, the firm issued a total of 739,714,340 shares (including 25,867 treasury shares). Metaplanet also exercised 11.5 million shares since August 27, bringing the total number of issued shares as of August 29 to 751,214,340.

The Japanese firm launched its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024. At the time of publication, on-chain data shows that Metaplanet ranks seventh globally in BTC holdings.

The BTC treasury company reported strong earnings from April to July, reaching a total revenue of 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million). According to its latest quarterly report, Metaplanet has seen a 41% surge quarter-on-quarter, with a profit of 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million) in Q2.

Metaplanet also expects full-year revenue of 3.4 billion yen ($23.1 million) and operating profit of 2.5 billion yen (roughly $17 million). The firm said its profits will stem from recurring cash-secured-put premiums and operational performance. The company’s president, Simon Gerovich, revealed that the firm’s Bitcoin income generation business has grown throughout the year.

Our Bitcoin income generation business has grown for 3 straight quarters. This recurring income adds resilience and supports further accumulation. This also gives us flexibility to service potential future financing to enhance our treasury operations.” –Simon Gerovich, President of Metaplanet.

Metaplanet’s latest acquisition saw its share price plummet nearly 4% in the last 24 hours to 844 JPY. The company has also seen a 136% surge in its stock price YTD.

Metaplanet’s stock price has dropped by 54% since it hit a high of nearly 9,000 JPY in June. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the decline has put the firm’s capital-raising mechanism under stress, which is dependent on rising share prices to unlock funding through MS warrants issued to its key investor, the Evo Fund. The report revealed that the drop in shares makes it less attractive for Evo to exercise these warrants, squeezing Metaplanet’s liquidity and slowing its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Metaplanet introduces capital-raising plan

The Japanese firm aims to raise roughly 130.3 billion yen ($884.41 million) through a public share offering in overseas markets as part of its alternative fundraising efforts. Metaplanet shareholders are also expected to vote on Monday on whether to approve the issuance of up to 555 million new shares.

The initiative could raise as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion). Gerovich argued that the preferred shares are a sort of defensive mechanism, allowing capital infusion without diluting common shareholders if the stock falls further. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the shares aim to offer up to 6% annual dividends. Initially capped at 25% of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings, the shares may incentivize Japanese investors starved of yield.

Metaplanet’s adviser Eric Trump is also expected to attend the firm’s shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday. Trump’s attendance follows an appearance last week at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong.

