MetaMask launches tokenized US stocks with Ondo Global

MetaMask, one of the leading self-custodial wallets, will integrate tokenized US stocks, ETFs, and commodities. The wallet will use Ondo Global Markets to bring tokenized RWA to eligible users.

MetaMask will bring mobile access to US equities, ETFs, and commodities, available to mobile users in non-US jurisdictions. The Ondo Finance tokenized securities have over 200 offers, including Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and others.

The wallet will also offer direct integration to gold and silver markets, without the need for a brokerage or intermediary. The investment and trading are entirely on crypto rails, utilizing MetaMask’s trading features. The addition is part of MetaMask’s expansion, recently adding prediction markets and Hyperliquid futures trading.

MetaMask to become a hub for digital finance

MetaMask offered native opportunities for holding, payments, and decentralized trading. The integration of tokenized securities is another step in turning the wallet into a full self-custodial platform for digital finance.

MetaMask has already added prediction markets and will add additional exposure to new products in one user-controlled space.

‘Access to US markets still runs through legacy rails. Brokerage accounts, fragmented apps, and rigid trading windows haven’t meaningfully evolved,’ said Joe Lubin, Founder and CEO of Consensys and Co-Founder of Ethereum.

‘Bringing Ondo’s tokenized US stocks and ETFs directly into MetaMask shows what a better model looks like. A single, self-custodial wallet where people can move between crypto and traditional assets without intermediaries and without giving up control,’ said Lubin.

For Ondo Finance, MetaMask will become another active trading hub for a wider adoption of its tokenized securities. Users will be able to acquire Ondo Global Markets Tokens (GM tokens), which track the market value of underlying securities.

Trading will be available against Ethereum-based USDC. Tokens are transferable around the clock, but trading will be available to match business days to match traditional stock markets.

Tokenized equities have met increasing demand from non-US traders. MetaMask already brings millions of users who are skilled in digital asset trading, and will adopt the new asset class with a familiar experience. MetaMask will retain its on-chain fees, without adding any traditional brokerage fees.

The crypto and RWA portfolio will be unified, holding all assets without leaving the MetaMask app. The Ondo tokenized equities will be available for trading via MetaMask Swaps, subject to the wallet’s exclusionary list of jurisdictions.

Ondo prepares for real-time tokenization

Ondo Finance is introducing new products during the Ondo Summit annual event. To boost liquidity for its tokenized equities, Ondo announced its native Ondo Perps market. The platform will offer efficient and liquid perpetual futures on US equities and ETFs.

Currently, tokenized stocks see limited trading or a fragmented perpetual futures market.

Ondo Global Listing also launched during the summit, and will offer immediate tokenization for new IPO stocks. Based on the available trading infrastructure, wallets, exchanges, and multiple chains will offer access to day-one IPO exposure.

