MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

Denver, Co, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set.

DeSo’s integration with the leading web3 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into a full-fledged decentralized social network. It also paves the way for DeSo to become the cross-chain social layer for all web3.

DeSo Founder Nader Al-Naji said: “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently. It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social.”

MetaMask users will gain access to gas-less profile creation, posting, following of other users, a fully decentralized on-chain follow graph, and much more. Thanks to the integration, a MetaMask user on Compound could send an encrypted message to someone currently on Uniswap and that user would receive the message via DeSo.

Similarly, a user on OpenSea could leave a comment on an NFT and have it appear on other platforms where that NFT is listed like Rarible or SupeRare. This system works even if one user is on Polygon network and the other is on Ethereum.

Social media today is controlled by a handful of private corporations – but that could change as wallets like MetaMask expand from handling just money to social identity and social interactions. Having gained a presence in the Ethereum ecosystem, DeSo plans to expand to Solana next by integrating with Phantom wallet. 

About Deso

DeSo is the the only layer-1 blockchain designed to build and scale decentralized social media apps to 1 billion users. Notable DeSo holders include Sequoia, Coinbase Ventures, a16z, Winklevoss Capital, and Alex Ohanian.

Learn more and claim your DeSo username: https://www.deso.com/

Contact

Growth Marketing Lead

  • Ash
  • DeSo Foundation
  • ash@deso.org
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
26 September, 2022
News

Company

Policies

