Meta Unveils AI-Powered Video Recommendations Across Facebook

TL;DR

  • Meta is adding AI to Facebook videos, like TikTok’s, for better recommendations.
  • They tested it on Reels and got more watch time.
  • Meta aims to use AI across all Facebook video sections by 2026.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is making significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI), unveiling plans to integrate AI-powered video recommendations across its platform, according to recent reports from Engadget. The tech giant aims to enhance user engagement and relevance, drawing inspiration from the success of TikTok’s recommendation engine.

Meta’s AI integration strategy

Under the leadership of Tom Alison, Head of Facebook, Meta is set to revolutionize its video recommendation algorithms by integrating AI technology. The company has already implemented this AI-driven approach in Reels, its counterpart to TikTok, resulting in a notable 8 to 10 percent increase in watch time.

Building upon the success witnessed in Reels, Meta intends to extend the AI-powered recommendation engine to all sections of Facebook featuring video content, including the main feed and Groups. 

This ambitious move aligns with Meta’s broader “technology roadmap,” which is scheduled to unfold through 2026, as disclosed by Alison during a tech conference at Morgan Stanley in San Francisco.

Meta’s response to TikTok’s dominance

The decision to infuse AI into Facebook’s video recommendations comes as Meta intensifies efforts to compete with TikTok, the Chinese app renowned for its captivating vertical video clips and sophisticated recommendation system. Recognizing TikTok’s surge in popularity, particularly in the United States, Meta views AI integration as a pivotal strategy to enhance user experience and retention.

Alison emphasized the promising results obtained from Reels, affirming that the new AI model architecture efficiently learns from data, surpassing its predecessors. This success has encouraged Meta to transition from separate recommendation engines for different features to a unified AI-powered model, envisioning a more engaging and responsive user experience across its entire video ecosystem.

Meta’s commitment to AI advancement

Meta’s endeavor to incorporate AI into its product lineup gained momentum following the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022. In a recent video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed the company’s substantial investment in NVIDIA GPUs, essential for training and powering AI models, signaling a steadfast commitment to AI innovation.

