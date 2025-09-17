FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Meta

Meta to reveal its latest display-equipped smart glasses

2 mins read
810588
Meta to reveal its latest AI smart glasses

Contents

Share link:

In this post:

  • Meta will debut its first display-equipped smart glasses called Celeste, priced around $800, at Connect.
  • The launch advances Meta’s AR and AI push with eyewear and wristband controls despite high costs and child safety concerns.
  • Analysts expect limited sales compared to Ray-Ban models but see potential to attract developers and expand AR adoption.

Meta plans to unveil its latest smart glasses with a built-in display at its Connect conference on Wednesday.

This move will advance Meta’s augmented reality plans while the company is under scrutiny over social media protections for children.

At the two-day event at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg plans to introduce the company’s first commercially viable eyewear with a screen.

Analysts expect the device to debut for about 800 US dollars. Internally, the project has been known as “Hypernova,” and the product is expected to reach the market as “Celeste.”

The launch would extend Meta’s bid to keep pace in AI-powered hardware against rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google, though analysts say the price could weigh on demand.

The glasses are expected to be far less advanced than “Orion,” a prototype highlighted at last year’s Connect, which Zuckerberg described as “the time machine to the future.” Orion is slated for release in 2027.

Meta’s AI smart glasses glasses raise concerns about child safety

Meta sells two AI-enabled eyewear lines built with Oakley and Ray-Ban. Those products offer cameras, voice-driven control, and the ability to livestream to Instagram and Facebook.

Zuckerberg has directed over 60 billion US dollars since 2020 into the company’s AR divisiont. He has stated that smart glasses will be the main route to bring “superintelligence” into everyday life. In pursuit of AI leadership, he has also fueled an expensive talent contest by recruiting leading researchers from rival firm.

See also  “China’s Nvidia” Cambricon fuels hopes of an AI boom

Reuters reported that Meta’s artificial intelligence guidelines enabled  chatbots to converse with children on topics such as race. 

Meta pushes ahead with new tech despite losses

Along with the display-equipped glasses, Meta is expected to unveil a first-generation wristband that lets wearers control the eyewear using hand gestures. The company also plans to introduce a refreshed Ray-Ban line with better battery life and cameras and added AI features.

Meta is one of the few big tech firms that progressed significantly in smart glasses, selling around 2 million pairs of the Ray-Ban model since 2023.

According to CNBC the Hypernova glasses may carry Prada branding, since the Italian label’s wide frames can easily contain the electrical components.

Even so, the expected price of $800 may be too much for most users, well above above the $299 starting price for the Ray-Ban line and $399 for the sport-focused Oakley glasses. Analysts estimate that the device could sell “a few hundred thousand units at most,” though the rollout could help attract more developers to build software around this new tech.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan