Meta trials new paid subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meta announced Monday it will begin testing new paid subscription options across its major platforms in the coming months. Users will get access to enhanced features and artificial intelligence tools while basic services stay free.

The social media company said that subscribers can access features designed to boost productivity and creativity, plus expanded AI capabilities. Premium tiers will be available on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Paying members get special features and more control over how they share content and interact with others.

AI integration and new video features

The company plans to experiment with different subscription packages and feature sets. Each platform will offer its own unique benefits. Meta hasn’t settled on a single approach yet and will test various options before finalizing its strategy.

A major piece of the new subscription plans involves Manus, an AI agent Meta recently bought for around $2 billion. The company wants to expand Manus as part of its paid offerings through a dual strategy. Meta will build Manus into its existing products while continuing to sell standalone Manus subscriptions to business customers. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer known for uncovering unreleased features, recently shared a screenshot showing Meta working on adding a Manus AI shortcut to Instagram.

Meta also plans to introduce paid tiers for AI-powered features like Vibes video generation. Vibes is a short-form video tool within the Meta AI app that lets people make and modify AI-created videos. Since launching last year, Vibes has been available at no cost. But Meta now wants to adopt a freemium model where basic access stays free but users can pay for additional video creation capacity each month.

Details about paid features for WhatsApp and Facebook aren’t clear yet. But Paluzzi said Instagram’s subscription will include the ability to create unlimited audience lists, see which followers don’t follow back, and view Stories anonymously without the poster knowing.

Meta eyes new recurring revenue streams

The company’s current paid service, Meta Verified, will function independently of these additional subscriptions. According to Meta, it will use the knowledge gained from Meta Verified to create subscription services that appeal to corporations, content producers, and regular consumers.

Businesses and creators are the focus of Meta Verified. In addition to other advantages, it offers a verified badge, 24-hour customer service, defense against impersonation, improved search visibility, and special stickers. Beyond creative and business accounts, a larger audience is intended to be served by the planned subscriptions.

The move lets Meta create additional revenue streams, though the company faces challenges from subscription fatigue. Consumers are already juggling numerous paid services. Meta must provide valuable features to convince users to add another monthly payment to their budgets.

Snap has shown there’s demand for social media subscriptions. Its Snapchat+ service continues driving revenue growth, with more than 16 million subscribers paying at least $3.99 monthly for exclusive features. That subscriber count has more than doubled since early 2024.

Meta said it will listen to user feedback and gather input from its community as it begins rolling out the subscription options in the months ahead.

