Mesh secures $75M Series C at $1B valuation to build the universal crypto payments network

Crypto payment network Mesh has closed its $75 million Series C funding round on Tuesday. The firm has now raised more than $200 million in the funding round, valuing the company at $1 billion.

Mesh revealed that Dragonfly Capital led the round, together with Paradigm, Moderne Ventures, SBI Investment, and Liberty City Ventures. The crypto payment firm said it is leading the payment network by connecting the global crypto market and bypassing the slow settlement times and excessive fees of traditional finance.

🎉 Mesh has closed a $75M Series C at $1B valuation. 🦄 This is more than a funding round–it’s the beginning of the end for legacy payments. For too long, global commerce has been stuck with systems that are slow, siloed, and expensive for both merchants and users. That era is… pic.twitter.com/obUnVp3uYS — Mesh (@meshpay) January 27, 2026

Mesh stated that it’s the only payment network for the tokenized economy as capital increasingly flows toward infrastructure rather than speculation. The firm also revealed that the funding round will accelerate its expansion into regions like Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

The crypto platform believes that expanding into other regions will fuel product development and strengthen its global network. Mesh has already surpassed 900 million users worldwide.

The firm previously expanded into India, seeking to leverage the country’s young, tech-savvy population and its over $125 billion in annual remittances. Mesh also previously revealed its support for Ripple USD and its partnerships with Paxos and Rain.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh, Bam Aziz, noted that the crypto industry is crowded by design, with new tokens and new protocols emerging daily. He argued that industry fragmentation creates real friction in the customer payment experience.

“We are focused on building the necessary infrastructure now to connect wallets, chains, and assets, allowing them to function as a unified network. This funding validates that the winners of the next decade won’t be those who issue the most tokens, but those who build the network of networks that makes traditional card rails obsolete.” –Bam Aziz, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh.

Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly, revealed that Mesh is building the interoperability layer that makes crypto tactical at scale, as payments enter an era where value moves as software. He also argued that the any-to-any crypto experience is exactly what mainstream adoption demands.

Mesh settles a portion of its funding round using stablecoins

Mesh revealed that the rapid stablecoin and blockchain growth signals a healthy crypto industry. The firm also believes the growth is reintroducing fragmentation that crypto was designed to solve. The stablecoin market surged to a market cap of $300 billion in 2025, processing over $27 trillion in annual transaction volume.

Mesh noted that rapid stablecoin growth has created isolated pockets of liquidity, forcing users to use disparate platforms and complex network choices. The firm acknowledged that it unifies the fragmented industry and ensures the future of payments is built on an infrastructure that makes all assets universally spendable.

Mesh also stated that it’s the only crypto network that remains asset-agnostic. The firm argued that it’s the only network providing infrastructure that allows the entire crypto space to function as a single system.

Mesh revealed that it leverages its SmartFunding technology to enable an any-to-any advantage. The initiative allows consumers to pay with any asset they hold, while merchants receive instant settlements in their preferred stablecoin.

The crypto platform also acknowledged that it settled a portion of its $75 million Series C round using stablecoins. Mesh said the initiative was meant to demonstrate that its infrastructure is ready for high-stakes, real-world use. The firm believes that the milestone demonstrates that global institutions are relying on blockchain-native settlement when enterprise-grade execution, auditability, and controls are in place.

