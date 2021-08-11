TL;DR Breakdown

Meme token Baby Doge debuts on OKEx exchange

BabyDoge derived from Doge coin

BabyDoge price surge over 1,000 percent in the last seven days

OKEx crypto firm has announced in a statement on Thursday the listing of meme token Baby Doge Coin’s native asset, BABYDOGE.

The meme token is a new coin created by fans of the widely popular Dogecoin, which pioneered the meme token trend when it reached new heights a few months ago.

BabyDoge is a decentralized meme token. It was originally built on BSC, and each transaction will be charged a 10 percent transaction fee. The coin has cross-chain transferred to OEC, and the OEC BabyDoge will have 0 transaction fee.

The crypto coin is also another example of a creation driven by the vibrant crypto community. As a token derived from DOGE, BABYDOGE pledges to reward the community with more effective transaction speeds.

Moreover, the meme token is hyper-deflationary and continues to reward BABYDOGE holders with additional tokens, which are automatically added to holders’ wallets.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao said that the meme token trend has been incremental in bringing new investors to the crypto space and expressed excitement at adding BABYDOGE to their portfolio.

Meme token BabyDoge price

Baby Doge Billionaire (BABYDB) has registered a -11 percent fall in the past 24 hours and a 9.8 percent rise in the last seven days, cementing an indifferent price trend in the last 14 days.

The coin, which is very new in the crypto industry, has attracted the attention of crypto investors and traders who are rushing to have a bit of the cake before it becomes too late. At press time, the meme toke trades at $0.00017391739.

Other platforms to buy BabyDoge

Beyond OKEx, other platforms have also listed the coin. Some of them are Coin Kong which facilitates rapid buying and selling of cryptocurrencies. Robust security, transparent fee charges, and excellent customer support make this a great option for newcomers.

Another platform is Safemoon Trader, a trading software offering users a wide range of cryptocurrency coins, including SAFEMOON, DOGE, and Bitcoin.