Crypto makes inroads into US real estate as Megatel, Newrez clear hurdles for payments, ​rewards token

Two major U.S. real estate firms, Newrez LLC and Megatel Homes LLC, have announced that cryptocurrencies will be a big part of their businesses moving forward, per their disclosures.

Newrez LLC announced that it will now count cryptocurrency as part of the mortgage risk assessment of potential homebuyers. Meanwhile, Megatel Homes LLC has announced that it will be moving forward with its MegPrime token after receiving a no-action letter from the SEC.

Will the MegPrime token help people afford a home?

Megatel Homes LLC has announced that it received a “no-action” letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This allows the company to move forward with its “MegPrime” token, which is a digital asset designed to help consumers pay for housing and earn rewards on daily spending.

At the same time, Newrez LLC, one of the top five mortgage lenders in the United States, announced that starting in February of 2026, Newrez will allow homebuyers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to qualify for mortgages.

According to Megatel’s CEO, Zach Ipour, the MegPrime token (MP token) is an extension of a 2019 program that allowed renters to earn home equity.

Under the new system, users can earn “RentForward” rewards if they pay their rent using MP Tokens through the MegPrime app. They can earn back 100% of their past 12 months of rent, including amounts of up to $25,000, to use as a down payment on a new home.

Users can spend the tokens at regular stores using a digital wallet and a payment card. When they use the card for everyday items like gas or groceries, they earn rewards in more MP Tokens or points for housing benefits. There is also a “BillPay” feature where paying a mortgage or rent with the tokens can earn a user up to 20% back in rewards.

The SEC’s “no-action” letter confirms that the SEC does not view MegPrime as a security or an investment contract. This is because token holders do not have voting rights, nor do they have a right to share in the company’s profits.

Do government regulators allow crypto in the housing market?

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the SEC has become much more “crypto-friendly.” The commission’s Chairman, Paul Atkins, has expressed a bullish outlook on digital assets, and the agency recently launched a “Crypto 2.0” task force to create clear rules for the industry.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Director, Bill Pulte, recently ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to draft proposals that would allow banks to count a homebuyer’s cryptocurrency as part of their mortgage risk assessment.

Previously, homebuyers had to sell their crypto and move the cash into a traditional bank account before a lender would even look at it. Selling also often triggered large tax bills and left buyers vulnerable to price swings.

Newrez’s new policy targets Gen Z and Millennial investors who currently own 45% of all crypto. By including digital assets in their “Smart Series” product suite, Newrez allows these buyers to prove their wealth while keeping their investments intact.

Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization has gained popularity recently with experts making predictions that many more traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and property rights will be managed on blockchains by the end of 2026.

