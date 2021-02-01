TL;DR Breakdown

Max Keiser says the WSB ‘rebellion’ is in line with Bitcoin.

WSB set to pump silver price.

Popular crypto analyst Max Keiser has told the Reddit group behind Dogecoin pump on Friday, WallStreetBets (WSB), to focus on Bitcoin.

The group also recently caught large Wall Street hedge funds after taking the price of silver to an 8-yeah high.

Following the surge in the precious stone price, Max Keiser connected their rebellion with Bitcoin as they both aim to find an exploit in a corrupt financial system.

WallStreetBets exploits in finance space

The Reddit group, which now has millions of subscribers, became famous after pumping the struggling company GameStop stock. After making a massive success with GME, which rose by almost 10x in weeks, WSB continued with the cinema giant AMC, NOK, and a few other infamous stocks.

The pump action by the group came with queries from regulators. However, these queries did not seem to deter them, as they became focused on pumping the price of silver.

This resulted in a 25 percent surge for the precious stone’s futures contracts to a high of just about $30.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of popular book Rich Dad Poor Dad, said he approved the silver initiative believing that the market is manipulated.

Bitcoin should be your focus – Max Keiser

Max Keiser connected the recent development with Bitcoin, noting that they have tactical similarities, to oust corruption in the system.

“The idea is to find an exploit in the corrupt system and swarm on it.” – Keiser asserted, while pointing out one significant difference.

“The reason WSB, Reddit, and SqueezeSilver should focus exclusively on Bitcoin is that Bitcoin is the best, hardest money ever, and once it drives fiat money out and becomes the global standard, we’ll see a permanent, societal change.”

He predicted that this transformation would occur gradually as “all roads lead to Bitcoin” as the ultimate short-squeeze in a world swimming in negative interest debt.