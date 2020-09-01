Popular crypto proponent, Max Keiser, has made another prediction this time saying that Bitcoin, Gold, Silver all would make an all-time high price in the near time.

This is amidst Warren Buffet opting out of his multi million dollars investment in U.S dollars as the currency continues to grow weak.

Max Keiser in his prediction warned that Bitcoin alongside Gold and Silver would outperform fiat seriously emphasizing that Warren Buffet knew what was coming.

Max Keiser explains Buffet is “getting out of USD”

According to Max Keiser’s tweet on Monday, said that Buffet move into Japan alongside his Gold investment confirms he is getting out of USD.

He said further USD is trending lower today, about to break key support. Bitcoin – Gold – Silver Will all make new ATH in the near term…

Max Keiser referred to Buffett’s move into Japanese assets, taking a 5percent stake in America’s biggest trading houses in a move which totals $6 billion.

In a report by Reuters, Keiser was quoted to have said “The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more. I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit.

This was after the Federal Reserve confirmed that it would let inflation rise above its 2 percent target as a temporary measure, something which has been a heavy burden on the US dollar.

After volatility, the USD currency index (DXY) began plumbing new depths on Monday, bouncing off its lowest levels in two years. Late in July, when those levels first appeared, Bitcoin saw a price jump to $12,500.

What next for Warren Buffet, Bitcoin

The Sage of Omaha as Buffet is usually called is known to make certain macro moves even with his skeptic stand on crypto.

Last week, the “Buffett Indicator” warned about a stock market crash, even as large-cap equities continued their climbs higher.

Before that, Anthony Pompliano has said that Buffet would buy Bitcoin eventually after he invested in gold. Keiser at this time said that gold would spark a run among investors, helping push BTC/USD to $50,000.