🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BitcoinBitwiseChinaEtherSolana

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan calls crypto crash a ‘temporary blip’

2 mins read
836684

Contents

1. How the crypto system withstood the stress
2. Analysts split on the nature of the crash
3. Short-term volatility, long-term strength
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said the recent crypto crash caused by Trump’s tariff threat was temporary and not damaging to fundamentals.
  • Bitcoin dropped to $100,000 before quickly recovering as decentralized platforms held firm and institutional investors stayed calm.
  • Analysts said the $20 billion liquidation was an orderly reset, and Hougan expects the bull market to continue after short-term volatility.

The recent crypto market crash caused by President Trump’s threat of tariffs against China has generated a mixed reaction. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said the event was short-lived, adding that crypto’s fundamentals remain solid despite the extreme volatility.

The stock market began to tumble as Trump called for a 100% tariff on Chinese imports after Beijing threatened to halt exports of rare earths. The post, which was circulated late Friday on Truth Social, surprised traders. With markets all over the world shut down, crypto was the only one open, and the first to react.

Bitcoin crashed by close to 15% to about $100,000 on various exchanges, with overleveraged trades being liquidated in a historic 20 billion U.S. liquidation. Ether dropped over 20%, and Solana dropped over 40%. Bitcoin, however, bounced back to about $115,000 on Monday following the indication by Trump that he is willing to defuse the trade standoff.

Hougan described the event as “a blip, not a breakdown.” He stated that crypto recovered in a short period since its base, i.e., technology, regulation, and institutional adoption, were not impacted.

How the crypto system withstood the stress

In a client note, Hougan identified three areas of emphasis: market stability, technology resilience, and investor behavior. According to him, there was no significant player who fell during the sell-off, and the losses were mainly limited to individual traders. Bitwise partners such as custodians and liquidity providers affirmed that the institutions remained intact.

See also  Bankman-Fried claims Biden admin targeted him over GOP donations

Hougan also said that blockchains had passed a test of critical stress. Decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, Aave, and Hyperliquid continued to operate smoothly even as centralized exchanges faltered. Binance implemented a $400 million recovery plan following depegging incidents, which resulted in $283 million in refunds. Despite those issues, Hougan said that crypto’s decentralized systems coped better than expected.

Investor sentiment was also resilient. Hougan mentioned he didn’t get many panicked messages from clients during the crash, which he says is an indication that professionals saw the sell-off as a temporary correction and not a systemic risk. 

Analysts split on the nature of the crash

Market observers are still divided as to whether the crash was organic or coordinated. Some blamed major market makers for deepening the sell-off by withdrawing market liquidity abruptly. Other analysts, such as CryptoQuant, said the event was an orderly deleveraging.

Data indicated that open interest in crypto futures declined by between $26 billion and $14 billion, while the volume on decentralized exchanges increased to $177 billion. Crypto lending fees hit a record $20 million, signaling heightened trading activity rather than panic.

See also  JPMorgan to allow clients Bitcoin and crypto, no plans for custody services yet

According to blockchain analyst YQ, liquidity disappeared from order books when Trump posted, resulting in a 98% reduction in market depth, until prices recovered. He referred to it as a liquidity vacuum enhanced by automated trading programs.

Short-term volatility, long-term strength

Hougan anticipates short-term jitters when the market makers withdraw following the volatility. He explained that lower liquidity might lead to greater price volatility. Still, he noted that the long-term drivers of the crypto economy remain in place, including regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and technological innovation.

“Markets may breathe heavily for a few days,” Hougan said. “But when investors refocus on fundamentals, the bull market will resume.” At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $110,920, Ethereum at around $4,100, and Solana at slightly more than $200. Although the weekend was chaotic, analysts had concurred that the fact that crypto could recover swiftly was indicative of its increased maturity.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan