Mastercard Start Path Program Boosts Blockchain Technology Startups

2 mins read
Mastercard

1. Mastercard makes a Press Release
2. Start Path announces blockchain beneficiaries
3. How to Apply to Start Path
  • Mastercard has onboarded five startups in its Start Path Blockchain and Digital Assets program.
  • The program seeks to explore how businesses use money to move value and solve real-world problems.
  • Previously, the Start Path program helped over 400 Startups in over 54 countries.

Mastercard recently announced five startups that will join its Start Path Blockchain and Digital Assets program.

According to Mastercard, the Start Path Blockchain and Digital Assets program will analyze how local and online businesses make use of money as a mode of value transfer.

The five startups absorbed into the program will try to solve real-world problems through the use of blockchain technology.

As blockchain technology continues to disrupt different sectors, Mastercard is continuing to help startups develop usable solutions using the technology.

In this round,  the Start Path program focused on promoting solutions with exemplary user experiences.

Mastercard makes a Press Release

In their recent press release, the digital finance and technology provider expressed its desire to nurture blockchain technology.

In its PR, the company explained its plans to help Startups explore and scale toward new solutions using blockchain technology. Here’s an excerpt from the Press Release.

“Mastercard is exploring future use cases to scale new solutions with startups around the world. High-potential blockchain, digital assets and Web3 startups receive the opportunity for collaboration, bespoke training and access to Mastercard’s customers and channels through the virtual four-month program. “

Also Read: Mastercard and Standard Chartered Tokenize Assets

The Start Path program will encourage the usage of multiple technologies in Web 3 and blockchain.

Start Path announces blockchain beneficiaries

The ongoing Start Path program has onboarded five startups, including Kulipa, Parafin, Triangle, Venly, and Peaq.

Kulipa focuses on crypto payments using cards. Parafin is a startup that develops blockchain software technologies.

Peaq primarily deals in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). The Triangle startup focuses on data handling, and lastly, Venly- also builds blockchain technology products.

Also Read: MetaMask and Mastercard Chain Payment Card

How to Apply to Start Path

For startups, the program offers a global engagement program that bridges the traditional financial (TradFi) landscape with more progressive solutions.

The advanced solutions primarily focus on blockchain technology.

Blockchain startups that offer solutions and align with Mastercard’s business strategy can apply here before 5th August 2024.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

