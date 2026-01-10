Financial markets are increasingly pricing former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh as the likely nominee for the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, following Donald Trump’s earlier assertion that he had appointed an ideal candidate to succeed the current Fed chair, but did not disclose the individual’s identity.

This news was made public just after Polymarket displayed increased odds, indicating Warsh as the leading candidate to succeed Powell, followed by Kevin Hassett, who currently serves as Director of the National Economic Council of the United States. On the other hand, Christopher Waller and Rick Rieder remain further down the list.

Trump later signaled that he might consider interviewing Rieder for the role, inviting him to the White House for an interview. The move increased Rieder’s visibility in the selection process and added another layer of uncertainty to the race.

Individuals express certainty of Warsh securing position as Fed chair

Polymarket’s results indicated that several investors strongly desired possible amendments in Federal Reserve policies. It also demonstrated strong reactions from markets towards political hints when compared to a real nomination.

Being a former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors of the United States, analysts described Warsh as highly experienced for the Fed leadership role, further alleging that his participation illustrated a strong policy background. To some extent, these analysts believe that Warsh nearly secured the position of Fed chair during Trump’s first term.

Notably, Warsh’s perspective on policy has frequently centered on matters favoring low interest rates, aligning with individuals who promote this outlook as supportive of financial conditions.

Meanwhile, reports from sources noted that this recently displayed trend was not the first to be observed on Polymarket. Earlier, crypto traders made similar bets, anticipating who they thought Trump would select for the Fed chair role.

Based on this finding, it is worth noting that prediction markets have played a key role in forecasting announcements. Interestingly, recent reports highlighted that the odds of Judy Shelton, a former American economic advisor to President Donald Trump in his first term, being the president’s pick for the Fed chair role increased.

As debates on Trump’s ideal candidate for the Fed’s chair role intensified, traders still asserted that Warsh’s viewpoint on interest rates would align with that of the president. Regarding this assertion, reports noted that the surging margin indicated that more investors considered his appointment a probable choice awaiting confirmation.

Uncertainties surround Trump’s next pick for the Fed chair role

During an interview, Trump attempted to address the controversy regarding his next pick for the Fed chair role. He stated that he has someone in mind who would be a perfect fit for this position. Nonetheless, he still did not unveil who exactly it was.

When asked why he opted to keep the individual’s identity anonymous, Trump responded that he would not disclose the identity, claiming that the time to do so publicly had not yet come.

Reports also asked Trump about Hassett. Concerning him, the president noted that it was not wise for him to comment on the matter but acknowledged him as one of his preferred choices.

Even with this news, uncertainties concerning the next candidate for this role increased, as observed from market reactions. At this point, the odds for the ideal candidate in the Fed chair race narrowed when the chance for Hassett to lead changed.

