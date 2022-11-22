logo
Leaked: Mark Zuckerberg to leave Meta in 2023

Mark Zuckerberg
Meta’s sojourn over the last few months has been one with many ups and downs across all sectors. At the helm of affairs is none other than its famous founder Mark Zuckerberg. However, rumors have been making the rounds over the future of the Meta boss as pressure continues to mount on him from all angles. According to leaked details of ongoings inside Meta, the CEO of the company Mark Zuckerberg is set to bid the company goodbye in 2023.

Mark Zuckerberg made the decision to quit

According to the information supplied by the anonymous source, the decision is one that Zuckerberg himself has chosen to take at this period. The source also claims that the metaverse project presently being worked on by the company will remain unaffected. This decision was made even though the billion-dollar project caused the company to lose a portion of its revenue at the start of the year.

Although investors have called on the CEO about his plans for the project, Zuckerberg has continued to push it, placing all his chips on the project succeeding. According to the CEO, his risky bet on the project will yield fruits in the coming years. One thing that would be sure to have pushed the decision was the insider leak naming pressures from investors.

Meta has plans to fire employees

According to a previous report, investors were furious after Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to divert more funds from the company’s budget into the metaverse project. At the time, the report claimed that the meta boss was losing his backing among some of the investors of the company and even going as far as putting a limit on investments in the metaverse to about $5 billion per year.

The insider leak also claimed that the decision to step down is as a result of Zuckerberg trying to be the Messiah and accepting that the fault has been his. This is also backed by the over 70% fall that the stock has seen since it was listed. Although the source claims that his resignation will not affect the metaverse project, the company might use it as a PR move. Mark Zuckerberg is also planning to axe a portion of his staff. This is in line with general practices across the market and a direct response to the biting market.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

