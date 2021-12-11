TL;DR Breakdown

Tupac NFT to drop December 15.

Collection includes jewelry of later rapper.

Non-fungible token (NFT) market platform Makersplace is set to drop an assortment of NFTs based on Tupac Shakur’s most well-known jewelry pieces.

Makersplace and the NFT artists and curators Impossible Brief and Digital Arts & Sciences worked closely with Shakur’s estate to drop the NFT collectibles called “The Immortal Collection.”

The collection would drop Wednesday, December 15.

Tupac NFT ‘The Immortal Collection’

According to a press release, the Tupac NFT series is based on some of Pac’s jewelry pieces that reflect what Pac saw in himself. The NFTs will feature rare jewelry inspired by some of the influential rap star’s pieces before his death on September 7, 1996.

Some of the collection will be featured in the upcoming Tupac museum experience. The museum show will be called “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free,” which will premiere in January 2022.

The Tupac NFT collection includes the “Artist,” which is represented by his 2PAC ring; the “Activist” symbolized by the Makaveli bracelet; the “Sinner” solitaire diamond ring; and the “Saint,” which is represented by the Euphanasia medallion necklace, which he wore in the last photo ever taken of him.

“Tupac believed that everyone has the right to express themselves honestly through whichever artform they saw fit includes everything from music, to acting, from writing to dance, from photography and culinary art to self-expression through fashion. For Tupac, this included his choice of jewelry,” the press release read. “… In the last year of his life, he had the luxury of not just affording higher-end items, but he started to design them himself, down to the smallest details.”

Tupac Shakur is widely considered the most influential rap artist of all time and he sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Approximately five full albums were released since Shakur’s death, and every album was certified Platinum.

“The four-piece Immortal Collection is based on and connected to what Tupac saw in himself, in the stories he felt were worthy of telling, and what connects everyone to each other,” the collection description concludes.