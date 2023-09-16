Magic Eden introduces cost-efficient compressed NFTs on Solana

TL;DR Breakdown

Magic Eden, a prominent nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced its support for Solana’s compressed NFTs (cNFTs), offering a more scalable and cost-effective alternative for digital collectibles. The integration of cNFTs into Magic Eden’s platform aims to revolutionize the NFT landscape by making it more accessible and affordable for both creators and collectors.

cNFTs differ from traditional Solana NFTs in that their data is compressed and stored off-chain, reducing the costs associated with minting.

This makes cNFTs particularly suitable for mass-produced collections across various industries, including gaming, music, events, and the metaverse. According to Magic Eden, the reduced minting costs could serve as an “easy access point” for newcomers to the NFT space, allowing them to collect digital assets without risking significant funds.

Today we’re releasing support for cNFTs (find them in our popular collections) 🪄



cNFTs are a new wave of NFT creation only possible on Solana. The "c" stands for compressed (not Cardano don't worry) which allows them to be produced at a fraction of the cost of traditional… pic.twitter.com/WbO4qqWLEt — Magic Eden 🪄 (@MagicEden) September 14, 2023

The technicalities and market implications

Solana’s state compression technology powers cNFTs, enabling the minting of up to 1 million NFTs for approximately $110. This starkly contrasts Ethereum‘s NFT minting costs, which can range from $2.9 to over $30 per NFT.

However, the off-chain storage of cNFTs is not without its challenges. Last year, NFTs minted on the FTX crypto exchange broke down and displayed blank images when the exchange went bankrupt, highlighting the risks associated with off-chain storage.

Magic Eden plans to roll out cNFTs in two phases. Initially, cNFTs will be available for trading on Magic Eden’s secondary market. In the near future, the platform will introduce cNFTs as a primary listing via its Launchpad, providing an affordable avenue for creators to reach a broader audience.

In summary, Magic Eden’s integration of Solana’s compressed NFTs marks a significant milestone in the NFT industry. By offering a more cost-effective and scalable alternative, the platform aims to attract a wider range of creators and collectors. While the off-chain storage of cNFTs presents some challenges, the overall impact of this innovation could be transformative, potentially driving greater adoption and diversification in the NFT market.