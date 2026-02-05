🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
ADGMAEDBTCFSRAMaerki Baumann

Swiss Bank Maerki Baumann gets regulatory nod to support crypto firms in the UAE

2 mins read
908381
Swiss Bank Maerki Baumann gets regulatory nod to support crypto firms in the UAEImage courtesy: Maerki Baumann

Contents

1. Maerki Baumann gets UAE green light
Share link:

In this post:

  • The Swiss bank Maerki Baumann wants to serve blockchain and crypto companies in the MENA region.
  • It has been entrenched in the digital asset ecosystem since 2019.
  • The UAE and ADGM have become a center for digital assets and investments.

The Swiss private bank Maerki Baumann & Co. Ltd. is now regulated in the UAE by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. Its Middle East Hub branch in Abu Dhabi aims to support blockchain and crypto companies by offering access to essential financial infrastructure and by acting as a reliable banking partner. The bank entered the digital asset space back in 2019.

As per the press release, Maerki Baumann seeks to be the financial partner for tech and blockchain ventures as well as crypto companies and entrepreneurs. The Middle East branch will operate under the ARCHIP Brand, uniting the bank’s broad range of banking services for clients from the crypto community.

Maerki Baumann gets UAE green light 

Maerki Baumann, under the brand ARCHIP, will offer liquidity management, services in trading, custody, staking, and the management of digital assets for private, institutional, and corporate clients. The services will be provided by the Tech Banking department in Zurich, which has extensive experience in supporting hundreds of tech companies and individuals from the crypto community.

The Middle East presence will be headed by Andreas Froehlicher, a lawyer who previously served as General Counsel and Head Legal & Compliance at Maerki Baumann. Froehlicher noted that their presence in Abu Dhabi allows the bank to connect directly with local tech, blockchain and crypto companies and that the bank will offer a combination of blockchain knowledge with Swiss service quality.

See also  China's debt crisis is only a part of greater challenges

Stephan A. Zwahlen, CEO of Maerki Baumann, noted that the license was a milestone, and part of their international expansion and their commitment to offering first-class banking services to technology-focused companies.

ADGM’s Chief Market Development Officer, Arvind Rammaurthy, also weighed in, noting that this is in line with ADGM’s positioning as a comprehensive regime for digital assets and tokenized financial instruments that include an expanding wealth management and private banking ecosystem.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan