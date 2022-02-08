Sydney, Australia, 8th February, 2022, Chainwire

Luntivo Finance, a new generation DEX, announces its limited-time Coin Offering

Luntivo Finance, which is a DEX, built on the Terra blockchain has announced its ICO starting on the 8th February 2022 and ending on 28th March 2022.

Luntivo DEX is the first of its kind on the Terra Blockchain. It is the first decentralized exchange on the Terra ecosystem to announce advanced features such as Yield Farming, Staking, and other advanced options for participants to earn money while growing the ecosystem.

Luntivo.finance Differs from other DEXs in many aspects, one being the provision of a Secured Asset Funds For Users (SAFU) for specified tokens. SAFU makes sure that participants in the DEX are not susceptible to common liquidity scams like rug pulls and are assured of the safety of their funds. This helps participant confidence and reduces the volatility of common cryptocurrency assets.

We are excited to announce that our native token LTVN is tradable on various public DEXs. In addition, Luntivo’s current users will have first-hand access to isolated lending markets and very elastic trading rates.

In order to ensure scalability, the Terra blockchain on which Luntivo operates is built on the cosmos SDK and uses Rust programming language. This type-safe language paves way for additional features to her added to the ecosystem and reduce the possibility of cyber hacks and attacks.

The Luntivo ICO is an opportunity to support the team, and get LTVN Tokens. LTVN tokens are the platform tokens of the Luntivo DEX which can be staked on the platform, used to earn rewards on yield farms, and used to carry out other activities.

LTVN will be listed on other DEX where they can be traded and used for other participant activities.

20 million LTVN has been earmarked for the ICO and they have been capped at a minimum purchase of 3 LUNA to enable more people to participate and a maximum of 600 LUNA to prevent wallets from accumulating more than is needed and obtaining an unfair advantage.

About Luntivo

Luntivo is a decentralized exchange built on the Terra blockchain. Luntivo allows participants to be a part of this marketplace where trading and exchange of goods and services are decentralized. With the launch of the official DEX, the swift integration of NFTs, the democratization of exchange smart contracts, Luntivo aims to power the new wave of smart contracts in the ecosystem and enable traders to have more freedom and autonomy with regards to their trading activities.

We are excited to throw this opportunity to participate in this new dispensation to the general public for a limited time to join now and join us to build the future.

Join our telegram group: https://t.me/luntivoFinance

Luntivo Finance Team

Luntivo Finance Team

Luntivo Finance

info@luntivo.finance

000000000