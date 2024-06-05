LRT Skyrockets 10x in First 24 Hours, Game Launch is a Massive Success

Dubai, UAE, June 5th, 2024, Chainwire

LandRocker, the groundbreaking Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming platform, has made a spectacular entry into the market, achieving remarkable milestones that have positioned it as a leader in the P2E gaming sector. The recent listing of LandRocker’s token (LRT) on MEXC and Uniswap has been met with overwhelming success, attracting significant attention from gamers and investors alike. Within the first 24 hours, LRT surged from its initial price of $0.001 to an impressive $0.01015, demonstrating a phenomenal 10x increase and highlighting the strong demand and excitement surrounding the project.

At present, LRT is priced at $0.00524, indicating a healthy market correction and stabilization. The token continues to show strong trading volumes, reflecting ongoing investor interest and confidence. LandRocker boasts a fully diluted market cap of approximately $52.4 million, placing it at #2937 on CoinMarketCap and underscoring its potential for further growth as additional features and updates are introduced. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $1,096,313.14, showcasing the active trading and liquidity of LRT on platforms like MEXC and Uniswap.

Two days after the listing, LandRocker launched its eagerly awaited game, which quickly garnered significant player engagement. The game achieved a milestone of 1500 concurrent users within hours of launch, with players logging an average of over three hours of gameplay each, illustrating the game’s captivating and immersive nature. Three days later, LandRocker launched the LRT Treasure Hunt, an exciting event where players could find real LRT tokens, further driving engagement and enthusiasm within the community.

Several factors have contributed to the successful listing and rapid adoption of LandRocker’s token. Developed by a professional gaming studio based in Dubai, LandRocker benefits from a meticulously planned roadmap and consistent updates from a dedicated development team. The launch of Season Zero, an accessible game available for download on the project’s website, allowed players to dive into the LandRocker universe immediately. This off-chain event provided opportunities to earn tokens, explore expansive metaverses, and engage in exciting gameplay, attracting both new and seasoned players.

LandRocker’s well-thought-out tokenomics have also been instrumental in the project’s success. Only 10% of LRT tokens held by early investors were unlocked at the start of trading. Phase one and two presale participants could sell only 25% and 10% of their tokens, respectively, with the remaining tokens scheduled to unlock gradually over 12 months. The LandRocker team further demonstrated their long-term commitment by locking team tokens until after the listing, ensuring investor confidence and market stability.

The remarkable success of LandRocker’s initial launch and listing is just the beginning. With a visionary roadmap, continuous updates, and a passionate community, LandRocker is poised to redefine the play-to-earn landscape. As part of our forward-looking plans, we are introducing the LRT Treasure Hunt, a warm-up play-to-earn event within the Season Zero Liberation Mode. This event will help us test various game mechanics in preparation for future seasons. Additionally, the marketplace is now open for users to purchase fuel and rovers, allowing us to test its functionality and ensure a smooth user experience. It’s important to note that earning LRT in the Play-to-Earn mode is a temporary feature for Season Zero; in future seasons, LRT will be exclusively minable in the Play-to-Win mode.

Stay tuned as LandRocker continues to unveil new features, expand its universe, and deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. We remain committed to our ambitious goals and look forward to celebrating more milestones with our community and investors.

