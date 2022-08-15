Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market

All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire

Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of meme tokens. At first sight, all meme-inspired tokens seem useless: they often have no application, no liquidity, and no long-term perspective. To ruin this stereotype, the team of crypto enthusiasts decided to launch a project called Lovely Inu with its primary purpose to revolutionize the meme token industry with the creation of its own unique ecosystem.

Lovely Inu is a utility token key to products such as V3 Swap on BNB Smart Chain, a gaming platform with live casinos, a launchpad, crypto wallet, and more.

For now, Lovely Inu founders’ main goal is to enter the global crypto market. To do so, they are going to launch 5 buyback events and list their token on 5 more crypto exchanges. The events will take place in August, September, and October: the exact dates are published on the Lovely Inu website.

Furthermore, the Lovely Inu project will become a Titanium sponsor of the Crypto Expo Asia 2022. The startup was also mentioned on a New York Times Square Areas Billboard, as well as by Tv8 int and Beinsport. Public recognition of the project confirms Lovely Inu’s popularity, liquidity, and perspectives.

Beinsport Ads: https://twitter.com/lovely_finance/status/1558210769426079744?s=21&t=jONtcMe3K9Rzi0ml0AId3w

Billboard in New York: https://twitter.com/lovely_finance/status/1557292286677258240?s=21&t=jONtcMe3K9Rzi0ml0AId3w

Tv8 int: https://twitter.com/lovely_finance/status/1557338699490213894?s=21&t=jONtcMe3K9Rzi0ml0AId3w

Website: https://lovely.finance/

ENGLISH: https://t.me/lovelyinu_coin

TURKISH: https://t.me/lovelyinu_turkish

Announcement Channel: https://t.me/lovelyinu_channel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lovely_finance

Instagram: https://instagram.com/lovely_inu

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC8zILmP8leSpFqOnUdFIpUQ

About LOVELY V3 Swap

LOVELY V3 Swap is a Multi Chain Supported Automated Market Maker, Implemented first on the Binance Smart Chain. In comparison to V1/V2 Swap of the protocol, LOVELY V3 Swap provides increased capital efficiency and fine-tuned control to liquidity providers, improves the accuracy and convenience of the price oracle, and has a more flexible fee structure.

