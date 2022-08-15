logo
Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market

All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire

Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of meme tokens. At first sight, all meme-inspired tokens seem useless: they often have no application, no liquidity, and no long-term perspective. To ruin this stereotype, the team of crypto enthusiasts decided to launch a project called Lovely Inu with its primary purpose to revolutionize the meme token industry with the creation of its own unique ecosystem.

Lovely Inu is a utility token key to products such as V3 Swap on BNB Smart Chain, a gaming platform with live casinos, a launchpad, crypto wallet, and more.

For now, Lovely Inu founders’ main goal is to enter the global crypto market. To do so, they are going to launch 5 buyback events and list their token on 5 more crypto exchanges. The events will take place in August, September, and October: the exact dates are published on the Lovely Inu website.

Furthermore, the Lovely Inu project will become a Titanium sponsor of the Crypto Expo Asia 2022. The startup was also mentioned on a New York Times Square Areas Billboard, as well as by Tv8 int and Beinsport. Public recognition of the project confirms Lovely Inu’s popularity, liquidity, and perspectives.

About LOVELY V3 Swap 

LOVELY V3 Swap is a Multi Chain Supported Automated Market Maker, Implemented first on the Binance Smart Chain. In comparison to V1/V2 Swap of the protocol, LOVELY V3 Swap provides increased capital efficiency and fine-tuned control to liquidity providers, improves the accuracy and convenience of the price oracle, and has a more flexible fee structure.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release.
