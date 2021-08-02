TL;DR Breakdown

• Croatia and El Salvador are the new crypto market promoters.

• Bitcoin payments at Lonjsko Polje Park will be accepted via Electrocoin Doo.

Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity over the years; their progress can be seen since 2008 when Bitcoin was created. El Salvador marked a milestone by becoming the pioneer country to accept Bitcoin payments legally. The token would be a legal currency that will be parallel to the United States USD.

The Lonjsko Polje National Reserve in Croatia has entered the decentralized market and allows payments with Bitcoin. According to local media, the Croatian park will accept other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment with a value equivalent to the Kuna.

Users who want to enter Lonjsko Polje will buy their tickets through Electrocoin PayCek using crypto. Each person will have access to the Strug River or the Posavina Safari inside the nature reserve with this ticket. Visitors can even use Bitcoin payments to cover different services that the park offers.

Bitcoin payments arrive in Croatia with Electocoin Doo

Marija Kusmis, Lonjsko Polje park manager, says that the park will be the first nature reserve to use Bitcoin payments. Investors who are professionals and novices will have the privilege of visiting one of the most enigmatic parks in Croatia using their preferred crypto.

The platform that will manage Bitcoin payments, Electrocoin Doo, indicates that decentralized transactions are growing. The crypto payments interface says that the commercial market is interested in using these virtual payments for goods and services. Electrocoin Doo is not related to finance and technology companies.

Lonjsko Polje Nature Reserve supports the new financial market

The Nature Reserve recognizes the crypto payments power, and with Electocoin Doo will create a great business. The park not only supports the new financial trend but also makes it easier for visitors to pay. With PayCek payments, users have access to other services without using the local fiat currency.

This new Bitcoin payments system can motivate new investors in Croatia. While the crypto market is low in the region, these payments may be the perfect incentive for crypto adoptions to begin.

For now, Bitcoin has plummeted by 5.36 percent, trading at $39,266 after a bullish streak. All week the token increased its capital from $32000 to $41000 in less than fifteen days. The Bitcoin price seems to be on the recovery, and after this announcement by the Croatian Park, its value could increase.

Other nature reserves in the country are likely to accept Bitcoin as payment following the success generated by Lonjsko Polje Park.