TL;DR Breakdown

• UK authorities order Binance to monitor and track crypto hackers.

• The court in the UK has accepted requests from Fetch.ai to identify crypto hackers.

This Monday, a UK court judge accepted requests for Binance to locate cryptocurrency hackers, which was brought forward by the Fetch.ai company. Binance is the most used crypto exchange platform globally, allowing the trading of over 100 digital assets.

The London court ordered the crypto hackers’ accounts to be frozen after a theft victim reported a loss of over $2.6 million.

Binance will track down crypto scammers and hackers

These requests were made by Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence company, and were accepted by the London court. Binance will need to track, monitor, and identify crypto hackers and seize all of their funds.

Although this is regarded as a little complaint, it is a public complaint that directly involves the exchange platform and is the opportunity for the British judicial system to prove its security on cryptocurrency fraud.

This crypto platform has a corporately opaque structure and has had to face an intense regulatory process. Digital currencies face worldwide repression because they can be used to launder money and finance terrorism. There is concern these exchanges allow users to steal and scam people.

A spokesperson for the exchange platform has commented that they are giving every help necessary to Fetch.ai to recover the assets. This case constitutes a legal challenge for the platform’s exchange operations when faced with a strict regulatory process in several countries worldwide.

Binance constantly monitoring to identify suspicious accounts

The platform performs constant monitoring to freeze accounts identified as having irregular or suspicious activity. The Binance spokesperson has also said that his company’s security policies are being adhered to, and they will protect their clients while conducting operations within the platform.

Binance has agreed to comply with all the rules set by the London Court and the local rules of all the countries where they operate. An agent at Fetch.ai has claimed that the ‘myth’ that digital currencies are anonymous needs to be broken. He claims that cryptocurrencies can be tracked, verified, and recovered with the proper rules and operations.

AI firm Fetch is incorporated in Singapore and England and is tasked with developing artificial intelligence projects for blockchain. The Fetch spokesperson has said that on the 6th of June, the cryptocurrency hackers have accessed their crypto-asset accounts on Binance.

He added that hackers could not remove the assets from the account because of the restrictions but could sell them to a third party at a fraction of their true value.

Binance, the most popular platform for trading cryptocurrencies, has expanded its international compliance team to have a correct advisory board.