LISA crashes after team-linked wallet deposits $1.65M into Binance.

The $LISA token, linked with the AgentaLISA project, a AI-linked crypto on Solana, recently experienced a severe flash crash that saw it drop 76% in value within 24 hours.

This did not go unnoticed, especially by the community, who have implied the team has something to do with it.

The actual crash was linked to rapid sale transactions, which were split into three, totaling around $170,000. That amount was split into individual dumps of $39,540, $45,540, and $85,668, executed in 28 seconds at around 10:22 UTC. Some claim this was likely orchestrated by someone looking to farm the 4x trading rewards offered by Binance Alpha.

What happened to the $LISA token?

The token price fell about $0.165 to as low as $0.02, with some reports claiming it went as low as $0.01 amid trading spikes. Two prominent Chinese KOLs have linked the fall to an on-chain transaction that saw a SafeProxy wallet, 0x358…eC57c, linked to the project deposit 10 million worth of the token, valued at around $1.65 million at the time, into a Binance Alpha wallet around 01:50 UTC.

Historically, such transactions signal that a sale is about to occur, and sure enough, about 25 to 30 minutes later, the token price dropped dramatically after the sell-through was completed via limit orders.

The sales quickly flooded the market, exploiting the token’s thin liquidity and low real demand. Which was inflated by point farmers rather than real holders. What followed was panic selling as community members rushed to dump their tokens to prevent further losses, turning the dip into a total crash.

The community is convinced that the team or an insider had something to do with it, as the initial deposit was reportedly sold via limit orders to obscure the on-chain trail and make tracking near impossible.

Despite all the drama, the team has remained quiet, making things worse. Trading volume has also remained elevated in the hours that followed the crash, even as the community lashed out, labeling it a scam or rug.

The project built hype with its token mechanics, with 236 Alpha points awarded for 230 tokens on a FCFS basis; however, this seems to have backfired.

Why do Binance Alpha tokens experience dumps?

The LISA token dump shocked many, but it is not the first project linked to Binance Alpha to experience such a thing.

One good example of such a token is the $AB token, a top token on Binance Alpha, that crashed out of the blue in October 2025, falling by 99% from $0.0083 to $0.0000051 within a space of two minutes during the early Asia trading session.

Like $LISA, the $AB token dump happened rapidly in a low liquidity environment, which triggered panic selling. Other similar Binance Alpha tokens that saw daily drops exceeding 50% not long after launch include SOMI, U, and LINEA.

Community members have been drawing attention to the dumps, but project teams have continued to list despite the pattern, likely because of the short-term visibility Binance Alpha projects enjoy.

