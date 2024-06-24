Lingo Announces Public Presale for Its Token

Paris, France, June 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Lingo, the innovative project that seeks to build a rewarding token, is thrilled to announce its Public Presale. As a leading gamified, RWA-powered rewards ecosystem, Lingo is designed for the next billion wave of consumer crypto. Users can stake or quest $LINGO to potentially win real-life rewards.

Lingo’s Reward Ecosystem

Lingo’s rewards ecosystem partnered with top Web3 projects like Magic Eden, Travala and Fizen. The partnership network resulted in rewards redeemable for over 3,000 brands, including Spotify, Netflix, Starbucks, Nike, and PlayStation, providing tangible value to its users. This is a key element to mass adoption that is amongst the main challenges in crypto adoption. By participating in the Lingo network, users can potentially earn real-life rewards as active and passive ecosystem participants.

The RWA Narrative

With Lingo investors managing over $3 billion in assets, Lingo aims to be positioned at the forefront of the Real-World Assets (RWA) movement. Building on Base and Solana, Lingo leverages RWA to power tangible rewards through its innovative ecosystem. As potential interest in RWA is on the rise, Lingo is poised to lead this frontier in the crypto industry.

How It Works

Lingo introduces a new model of generating tangible community rewards supported by Real World Assets. The business model reinvests platform fees into RWAs, creating consistent value and compounding growth in the rewards pool.

Exclusive Benefits for Lingo Island Participants

Lingo Islands, Lingo’s recent SocialFi campaign that went viral on crypto Twitter with over 8 million tweets and half a million participants in less than four weeks, offers exclusive benefits. Holders of First Class, Business Class, Priority Pass, and Economy Pass tickets will unlock special pricing, priority access and increased chances of allocation.

Public Presale Details

Sale Platform: Official Lingo website https://mylingo.io

Official Lingo website https://mylingo.io Official Announcement: Lingo’s official X account https://x.com/lingocoins

Lingo’s official X account https://x.com/lingocoins Launch Date: June 27, 2024, 11 AM EST, 5 PM CET, 11 PM HK

Community and Network Growth

Lingo has achieved the following traction:

Private Round: $12 million raised, with $35 million in oversubscription

$12 million raised, with $35 million in oversubscription User Base: 700,000 active users

700,000 active users Support: Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program grant

Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program grant Global Brand: $50 million in branding contracts with mainstream celebrities and creators, including Kingsley Coman, Bryan Habana and P-Square.

The Lingo Team

Lingo’s team comprises industry experts from former Binance, ConsenSys and Google top executives, led by a co-founder who previously founded John-Paul (acquired for $150 million). Lingo advisors include Duncan Murray (ex-Black Rock), Rachel Howes (ex-Managing Director at Booking), Paul Bunting (SMB Director at Microsoft), and Adrien Delaroche (Principal Web3 at Google).

Investors and Partners

Lingo is supported by leading investors, including Morningstar Ventures, GBV Capital, Zerostage Capital, Solidity Ventures, Maven Capital, and more. Strategic investors include influential figures like Carl The Moon, Altcoin Daily, Ivan on Tech, Brian Jung, Miles Deutscher, and more.

Lingo on a Journey

Users can join Lingo in revolutionizing mainstream crypto adoption and potential real-world rewards. Interested users can stay tuned to Lingo’s official channels for more details on how to participate in the public presale and contribute to the future of consumer crypto.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading gamified, RWA-powered rewards ecosystem, designed to bring real-life rewards for the next billion wave of consumer crypto. Backed by top-tier investors and advisors, Lingo is set to launch in Q3 2024, aiming to lead the RWA and rewards space with its revolutionary model.

Links:

Website: mylingo.io

mylingo.io Twitter: x.com/lingocoins

CEO

HM Rawat

Lingo

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.