Linea network stopped producing blocks, what caused the outage?

Linea, one of the prominent L2 chains on Ethereum, stopped producing blocks for over an hour on Wednesday. The main reason may be the sequencer, which has stopped approving blocks.

Linea, one of the main L2 chains on Ethereum, stopped producing blocks for over 40 minutes on Wednesday. Soon after the outage, the most probable explanation was a problem with the sequencer, which still relies on centralized approval of blocks.

The network outage happened just hours before the planned airdrop event, which would arrive after months of point farming and waiting.

Tomorrow is the day! Check your eligibility at the link below. https://t.co/SlL6M2Aw4h pic.twitter.com/qRuLEPuhhO — Linea.eth (@LineaBuild) September 9, 2025

Based on Lineascan, the outage started at 6:35 GMT, when the last block was produced. The block mostly contained bridged ETH transfers. Linea is involved in DeFi, as L2 chains took a bigger share of the Ethereum economic activity.

Soon after the outage, Linea resumed block production, including all related on-chain financial activities.

Linea prepares for airdrop

The Linea airdrop was expected in the last months of 2024, but the network did not join the trend. Instead, the project waited another year to launch the token during more favorable market conditions. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Linea joined the trend of new active airdrops in September 2025.

Most of the farming activities on Linea wrapped up months ago. The main requirement was to transact on the network and pay for gas. In the past few weeks, gas spending increased due to growing DeFi usage.

The Linea token is already in price discovery on limited pre-trading markets. The asset hovers around $0.027, with many small-scale users expecting an airdrop of around $100. As with other airdrops, fake claim links and scams are spreading on social media. Some users will receive the token through the Binance HODL program, while others must use the official claims page.

Following the network outage, the network is expecting increased traffic as the native token spreads and starts trading.

Linea network stops sequencer

The Linea network can be very fast, and has seen spikes in transactions in previous months. Some of the activity was due to incentives for an eventual airdrop.

As of September, Linea carries around 2.2M daily transactions, down from a peak of over 40M in May 2024. Linea also posted a record in secured value, with a total of $1.7B in bridged and native assets.

The network saw an expansion of apps, leading to peak value locked and an inflow of stablecoins. The network carries over $290M in stablecoins, and produces over $200K in daily app revenues.

The Linea team disabled the sequencer in June to contain an exploit, and still relies on centralized control. Some apps also send their bundles directly to the sequencer for faster approval.

Linea is still considered a Stage 2 network, relying on a centralized sequencer. While this solution promises speed, it is considered against the principles of distributed networks. Other chains have worked toward more decentralized consensus, but Linea has retained its sequencer.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes