Cryptopolitan is happy to announce Light Year, a blockchain-based space strategy game, as the next guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session. Light Year shall be represented by the Chief Producer, Captain Light.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 30th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Captain Light will be speaking with the co-founder of Forward Protocol, Mitch Rankin, about the Light Year gaming project, including other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.

About Light Year

Light Year is a fully decentralized space strategy game that brings the wildest experience of space exploration into realization. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, the Light Year universe game enables players to mine natural resources, build starships, summon heroes, and battle against other players. It also features a marketplace for in-game asset trading.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.