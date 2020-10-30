Library of Congress, US, is experiencing an acceleration in the number of people looking into crypto law.

The US library has had to meet the increase in demand by supplying additional resources on crypto law.

Last week, the library put out a crypto guide so, people know where to look for all things regulation regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Library of Congress is experiencing a climb in demand for crypto law

Library of Congress, US, is experiencing an acceleration in the number of people looking into crypto law. The US library has had to meet the increase in demand by supplying additional resources on crypto law.



Last week, the library put out a crypto guide so, people know where to look for all things regulation regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain. Louis Myers put together the crypto guide and when talking about the surge in crypto law readers, in a blog post, the law librarian said it was because of the events in the economy and politics of the world.



The introductory guide breaks up all regulations, gives advice and includes external links from around the world. Some of the resources are ‘Regulatory Approaches to Cryptoassets’ and ‘Regulation of Cryptocurrency Around the World’ among others.



The libraries website explains that they have focused on collating up to date and relevant resources. The plethora of resources the library abodes ranges from law articles and treaties to manuscripts.



The library notes that most crypto regulation the Securities and Exchange Commission, the commodity futures trading commission and the Internal Revenue Service, oversees.



It is unclear how large the increase in requests for crypto law is. The demand the library faces is enough to evoke the library to put together all the relevant resources to meet the demand.