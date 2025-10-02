The Free Republic of Liberland on October 1, 2025 announced the official results of its quarterly Congress elections, held fully on its custom public blockchain at blockchain.liberland.org.

This libertarian microstate is the first sovereign nation to run every part of its digital infrastructure (including governance, voting and citizen services) on a blockchain system built specifically for it.

The vote was conducted without any paper trail. Crypto mogul Justin Sun kept his position as Prime Minister, winning another term at the top of the executive branch.

During his previous term, Justin began outreach with U.S. entities during the Trump administration transition and helped position Liberland as a state that uses blockchain for actual governance. He said:

“Liberland is a blueprint for the future of freedom in the digital age. We are building a meritocracy where innovation thrives without borders.”

Kaiser joins Congress to push data rights

The Congress now also includes Brittany Kaiser, known for exposing Cambridge Analytica in the Netflix film The Great Hack and for founding the Own Your Data Foundation. She becomes one of seven members of the legislative body.

Brittany has said she plans to use her role to protect the digital rights of citizens while advancing transparency built on blockchain technology.

“After witnessing the dark side of data manipulation, I’m thrilled to contribute to a nation where technology empowers rather than exploits. Liberland’s model of merit-based participation is revolutionary, and democratically-evolved,” she said.

The election system that brought her in is built on Liberland Merits (LLMerit), which are digital shares that represent a citizen’s stake in the country. People cast votes with the merits they hold, which means contributions to the community increase a voter’s influence.

Mr. KEY elected to shape blockchain law

Meanwhile, Karnika E. Yashwant, better known professionally as Mr. KEY, got reelected into the Liberland Congress alongside Justin Sun. He became India’s youngest CEO at 16 and now takes on the job of shaping blockchain-based legislation, streamlining the citizenship process, and expanding Liberland’s international footprint.

KEY first launched his career at 14, built the firm KEY Difference, which has supported blockchain startups for more than a decade, and appeared with President Vít Jedlička at the Blockchain Life Forum in Moscow on April 23 to present a decentralized governance model. KEY has said that:-

“Blockchain was never just about digital money. It was always about reshaping the global economy. Governments are catching up. From stablecoins extending the dollar’s reach to nations exploring digital frameworks, blockchain is influencing sovereignty itself. This is about a fundamental transition, from economies built on institutional trust to systems designed to be trustless by code.”

The elections used the Pergamon algorithm, which splits votes proportionally among candidates and prevents ballots from being wasted. This system supports Liberland’s policy of holding polls every three months rather than on multi‑year cycles, allowing rapid policy adjustments.

“Liberland’s blockchain elections aren’t just efficient; they’re a paradigm shift in how nations operate,” President Jedlička said. “Today’s results affirm our vision: a free society where technology amplifies liberty.”

Liberland’s economy also runs on the Liberland Dollar (LLD), a native token that works both as a stable means of payment inside the country and as a staking asset that secures the proof‑of‑stake blockchain. LLD also powers land NFT registries, on‑chain companies, and everyday transactions while keeping fees low and throughput high.

The current Liberland Congressional Assembly now lists in total: Justin Sun; Karnika E. Yashwant (Mr. KEY); Navid Saberin; Dorian Jakov Štern Vukotić; Dr. Tariq Abbasi; Michal Ptáčník; and Brittany Nicole Kaiser.

