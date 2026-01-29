LG Energy bets on AI data centers and robots to offset EV slowdown.

LG Energy Solution Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea, is relying on growing demand from AI data centers for energy storage systems to offset the decelerating adoption of EVs.

This news was made public after the South Korean battery giant announced that it had finalized battery supply agreements with six developers of humanoid robots. According to their report, LG Energy’s main plan is to expand its revenue streams. The company adopted this plan after facing an operating loss for the fourth quarter.

LG Energy seeks to ramp up EV production capacity to remain competitive

Concerning the current situation in the EV market, analysts have conducted an analysis. They discovered that demand for electric vehicles in the United States is projected to remain at a low baseline until next year. This is because of the elimination of electric-car incentives and American carmakers’ habit of reducing their electric-vehicle targets.

Nonetheless, despite these setbacks, reports from sources claimed that several individuals have demonstrated heightened interest in energy storage systems, with global demand set to increase by 40% this year. This prediction follows Chief Financial Officer Lee Chang Sil’s statement that global demand surged 22% in 2025 during a conference call following the release of recent financial results.

In an attempt to address the current situation in the EV market, Lee announced that LG Energy aims to ramp up EV production capacity to maximize its worldwide output of energy storage system cells from 36 gigawatt hours (GWh) to over 60 GWh, targeting to secure orders totaling at least 90 GWh this year.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that LG Energy has a strategic, long-term partnership with the Energy Storage System (ESS) market. Following this collaboration, the Seoul-based battery manufacturer relies heavily on its ESS business as a key driver of revenue and profit growth.

To demonstrate LG Energy’s commitment to solidifying its position in the EV market, Kim Min Soo, who leads ESS planning and management, alleged that a new team has been established to oversee and stabilize all the operations of ESS, particularly in North America. Here, demand is largely fueled by the rapid expansion of AI data centers.

Apart from its robotics collaboration, the firm is also researching other applicable uses of batteries, such as in ships and urban air mobility. So far, Lee Yeon Hee, head of corporate strategy, disclosed that LG Energy has already secured orders for cylindrical batteries from six major global firms specializing in humanoid robot development, offering samples for upcoming models and establishing timelines for large-scale manufacturing.

LG Energy plans to introduce a new model for humanoid robots by 2030

In a statement, the head of corporate strategy at LG Energy Solution noted, “We have a range of products that provide strong safety features, high energy density, and significant power output. In markets like the US, Korea, and China, we are recognized as a top partner.”

LG Energy is stepping up its development of solid-state technology, with plans to introduce a new humanoid robot model by 2030. In the EV sector, the South Korean firm announced that it intends to commence mass production of lithium-iron-phosphate and high-voltage mid-nickel batteries in the first quarter to target budget-conscious consumers.

Moreover, the company is preparing to roll out its new 46-series cylindrical batteries, which optimize rapid charging performance, at its new Arizona-based plant by the end of this year. It is also boosting hybrid electric vehicle production to meet steady demand.

