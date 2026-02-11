Ledger integrates OKX DEX for secure multichain crypto swaps

Blockchain hardware manufacturer Ledger announced its expansion of secure access to decentralized trading within its wallet ecosystem with a new integration designed to streamline multichain swaps.

The business stated on its blog on Tuesday that it has integrated OKX DEX, allowing customers to run cross-chain trades straight from their Ledger Wallet while storing private keys offline and accessing aggregated liquidity.

The company also said that, under the agreement, customers will be able to leverage the capabilities of one of the most sophisticated multichain aggregators in the world, facilitating a safe and easy transition into DeFi.

Ledger enables seamless on-chain trading via OKX DEX

OKX DEX is a potent cross-chain bridge and multichain aggregator. It functions as a fully decentralized tool, even though it is part of the larger OKX ecosystem. It acts as a kind of commerce search engine.

According to Leger, the integration of OKX DEX will enable users to sign each transaction using a Ledger device and trade tokens on-chain using OKX DEX. The Leger team emphasized that this solution maintains both the hardware-enforced security the firm wants to promote and complete self-custody.

The wallet provider revealed that the goal of the integration is to eliminate the friction that is frequently present in decentralized trading, as users frequently hop between platforms and manually bridge assets.

The firm added that consumers will retain complete control over their assets, as trades will be executed directly from their Ledger Wallet. It also noted that the feature will facilitate swaps across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and BNB Chain. Notably, OKX DEX aggregates liquidity from over 400 sources across more than 25 blockchains to maximize price and execution without the need for middlemen.

Ledger’s executive vice president of consumer services, Jean-François Rochet, stated that the integration enables OKX to connect with security-conscious users who value self-custody while providing Ledger users with more access to competitive exchange pricing.

The hardware wallet maker also explained that users must first securely authorize the trade by verifying and confirming the transaction on their Ledger hardware wallet before executing a swap. They then open the Ledger Wallet app and head to the Swap section to begin the process.

After that, users will pick OKX DEX as their provider and decide the assets they wish to trade. Before final confirmation, the interface will display the best aggregated rates sourced from various liquidity pools.

Ledger expands DeFi access with new yield features

Leger integration with OKX DEX follows a number of Ledger Wallet enhancements unveiled at Ledger Op3n in 2025, as the business strives to establish its software as a safe access layer for swaps, yield strategies, and decentralized apps.

The wallet provider has increased in-wallet DeFi access over the past two years.

Exodus Movement partnered with Leger on a crypto swap aggregator on September 17, 2024. The swap feature was integrated into the Leger Live application and enabled connections to third-party APA exchange providers. Exodus revealed that the integration prioritized user control and security, distinguishing it from centralized exchange platforms.

The crypto security firm also announced in April of last year that it would work with Kiln, a DeFi infrastructure platform, to enable stablecoin yields directly from self-custody. This would allow users to earn between 5% and 9.9% on USDC, USDT, USDS, and DAI through lending protocols such as Aave, Compound, Morpho, Sky, and Spark, while retaining control of their assets.

According to Ledger VP of Consumer Services, the business clarified that Kiln was the backend supplier, providing consumers with access to these protocols via Ledger Live. Rochet, Jean-Francois, in a statement.

Leger also announced last month the rollout of a bitcoin yield product in partnership with Lombard and Figment. The company said that the Bitcoin yield integration will allow users to explore yield opportunities connected to the foremost cryptocurrency.