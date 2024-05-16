Loading...

Lawmakers Push for $32 Billion to Ensure American AI Dominance Against China

3 mins read
American AI

1. American AI development needs a boost
2. Chinese AI spending has also increased
  • A bipartisan group of US senators has called on Congress to approve funding of $32 billion for AI development.
  • China is investing heavily in AI, and US senators want to make sure that America stays ahead.
  • The call was made after four months of homework on the subject, including meetings with AI experts.

A group of US senators from both parties, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumaker, demanded on Wednesday a significant increase in government financing for artificial intelligence research while debating new legislative protections.

American AI development needs a boost

The ability of generative AI to produce text, images, and videos in response to wide-ranging prompts has generated both enthusiasm and concerns about the possibility that it would eventually overtake humans and destroy some occupations, as well as upset elections.

Along with Democrats Martin Heinrich and Republicans Mike Rounds and Todd Young, Schumer revealed a roadmap that addresses difficult problems brought up by the quick development of artificial intelligence. 

The blueprint is based on expert input. The senators supported a commission report’s recommendation to allocate at least $32 billion annually to the government for AI innovation in non-defense fields.

Four months of nonpartisan discussions with leaders in academia and industry in the field of new technologies produced the roadmap. 

In the summer of 2023, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer started hosting AI insight forums, where he invited the top experts to come together in one room and complete years’ worth of work in a matter of months.

A group of prominent tech CEOs, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, attended the first bipartisan AI forum on September 13. 

Experts discussed a range of subjects during the eight AI forums that took place on Capitol Hill, including national security, AI threats, privacy, copyright and intellectual property, the workforce, innovation, and high-impact AI.

Chinese AI spending has also increased

The Republican senator, Mike Round, while justifying the funds, said,

“This is a time in which the dollars related to this particular investment will pay dividends to the taxpayers of this country long-term.” 

He added,

“China now spends probably about 10 times more than we do on AI development. They are in a hurry.”

As Schumer told reporters just before the demand presentation, the amount reflected an increase in emergency funding to solidify American leadership in AI, including “outcompeting China.” 

According to Schumer, senators are still debating how much more money Congress should set aside for AI connected to defense. He said,

“But it’s going to be a very large number.”

Source: Reuters.

Senators demanded funds for a cross-agency AI research and development project and also some additional financing for the government’s infrastructure for AI testing and evaluation, as well as an initiative to provide “AI-ready data” across the board. 

They bragged about how AI might help relieve traffic jams, eradicate debilitating diseases, and provide every kid access to cutting-edge, individualized instruction.

In an attempt to come to a consensus, the senators hosted a number of discussions with leaders in AI policy. Legislators and the Biden administration have tried to pass AI laws because they are worried about how AI could influence elections, but they haven’t had much success. A separate move to adopt rules is being made by the administration.

Schumer also informed me that committees would draft laws about AI in the upcoming months. Insisting that Congress adopt some legislation by year’s end. Schumer declared, 

“We’re not going to wait on legislation that addresses every aspect of AI in society.” 

Source: Reuters.

American authorities warn that artificial intelligence may increase bias risks and open the door for deep-fake interference in elections.

They also worry—especially with regard to China—that potent AI models might be utilized to assist in the development of bioweapons or cyberattacks. 

The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to review legislation on Wednesday that addresses the influence of artificial intelligence on elections. The measures include outlawing misleading content generated by AI in political advertisements.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

