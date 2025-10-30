Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, co-founded by Jack Ma, is expanding its international footprint with a strategic investment in Latin America. With its overseas arm, Ant International, the country’s largest digital payments company, has partnered with R2, a Latin American startup that builds lending tools for tech companies in the region.

Although they declined to disclose the size of the investment, Ant International says the partnership would improve SMEs’ access to credit in these markets, thanks to Ant’s risk and technology assessment capabilities over R2’s local infrastructure.

This partnership occurs amid a decline in venture capital activity in Latin America, which has plummeted to a seven-year low. According to PitchBook, this decline in VC activity might be due to the sector’s funding constraints, which have made foreign investors cautious about investing in this space.

Asian companies eye Latin America for expansion

R2 comprises lending systems and funds that enable firms such as Rappi, a delivery service that brings items directly to one’s doorstep, and InDrive, an app that allows users to book rides, to offer financial services under their own brand. The company provides revenue-based loans, where repayment occurs automatically as a percentage of sales, which helps curb delinquencies.

Additionally, sources noted that the company offers revenue-based loans that automatically repay a percentage of sales, making it easier to avoid late payments.

Co-founder & CEO Roger Larach recently said, “Our aim is to build an invisible bank, without a brand, to stand behind Latin America’s tech platforms and offer their users financial services. We’ll continue to focus on improving our core product.”

Through their partnership, Ant International will provide R2 with AI-powered tools and focus on reducing credit costs. Meanwhile, sources mentioned that Ant International had increased its influence in Latin America earlier this year by introducing SME working capital solutions in Brazil. This move positions the region as a global fintech hub.

Analysts have discovered that some Asian firms are exploring opportunities in Latin America as venture capital investment decreases. To support this claim, Indonesian fintech company Xendit stated earlier this month that it is expanding its presence in the region, aiming to provide payment processing services for international payments in the area.

Like other sectors, several Asian companies have recognized that consumers, particularly those who are underbanked, face significant challenges in the sector.

Moreover, they observed challenges such as low credit access and a rising interest in digital payments. This situation reminded them of what they went through ten years ago in their own markets.

Ant Group seeks to maximize gains following R2 partnership

Concerning the growing trend of Asian companies investing in Latin America, reports from reliable sources highlighted that Tencent Holdings Ltd, a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate, has also invested in the region.

In Latin America, the company has provided funding in equity rounds for fintech firms like Nubank from Brazil, Ualá from Argentina, and the expense management platform Jeeves. Notably, R2 has previously gained support from investors such as Endeavor Catalyst, Google’s Gradient Ventures, Cometa, Y Combinator, and Hi Ventures.

On the other hand, sources close to Ant Group’s recent partnership stated that the company seeks to maximize its gain by collaborating with R2. This was after August reports revealed that the firm experienced a drastic 60% drop in its quarterly profit. The reports released followed a previous quarter, during which Ant Group’s profit decreased by 31% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Additionally, to further affirm its status as a fintech pioneer, Ant International is vying for licenses to transact stablecoins in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as another license in Luxembourg.



