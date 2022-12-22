Latest crypto survey shows 2023 will be led by bulls

The crypto market had gone through one of the darkest periods since its inception when Bitcoin was created. Although the year is gradually wrapping up, the market has shown no signs of making a bullish jump. However, a new blockchain.com survey has revealed that traders are entering the new year with a massive bullish sentiment. According to the new survey, traders are still committed to joining the crypto bandwagon despite the travails of companies like FTX to end this year.

Traders unmoved despite happenings in the crypto sector

The entire digital asset market crashed as much as 70% on the back of Bitcoin, hitting an all-time high in November 2021. However, that action did not deter the survey respondents, with about 40% claiming they held digital assets after the plummet. The survey was released on December 22 and saw about 40,000 users of its explorer website choose their preference over the year.



The survey was said to have been carried out towards the end of November. The blockchain.com survey result also showed that more traders have noted that they will continue to purchase more digital assets for the foreseeable future. With Bitcoin’s challenges, most still choose to stand with the asset in the coming year.

Breakdown of the blockchain.com survey

In addition to the purchase, more than 40% of the participants claimed that talks about digital assets and the happenings in the sector would spring up during Christmas parties. This way, blockchain.com conceded that it would help digital assets reach a greater audience. Aside from the sentiment of investors in several digital assets, geographic locations such as Nigeria houses one of the highest numbers of traders willing to purchase the asset next year. Half of the respondents in Brazil claimed to have bought crypto this year, with the same number also stating that they will purchase more in 2023.



While 50% of the participants in Nigeria said, they bought digital assets this year, about 60% of the blockchain.com survey respondents claimed they would purchase digital assets in the coming year. A direct opposite is countries like Germany and Italy, where users remain skeptical about the assets. Only 31% of the respondents in Italy claimed to have dabbled in crypto, with just over 20% claiming that they will buy the asset in 2023. In the same vein, only 30% of the respondents from Germany confirmed that they would purchase the asset next year.