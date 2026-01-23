Las Vegas local businesses are largely accepting Bitcoin as payment

Las Vegas local businesses are increasingly accepting Bitcoin payments, according to a local news channel. Business owners cite lower transaction fees compared to credit cards as the main advantage of accepting the payments.

Jeremy Quercy, a Bitcoin consultant, said, “As overall operating costs rise, business owners are looking for ways to replace card fees […] Bitcoin is an alternative that can reduce the burden of intermediary fees.”

BTC transaction fees are a fraction of credit card fees

Mike Peterson, CEO of Bouncy World Mega Playground & Cafe, who runs a kids’ café in Las Vegas, said that the BTC transaction fee is just a fraction of what the credit card charges. “Since we started accepting Bitcoin payments, the number of customers actually using it has steadily increased […]So far, about 20 to 30 people have paid with Bitcoin.”

The simplicity of the payment process is also cited as a factor in its spread. Jeremy Quercy said, “If you scan a QR code, the payment is made instantly […] Technologically, it has already reached a stage that is sufficiently user-friendly.”

Still in Las Vegas, Steak ‘n Shake launched limited-edition menu items that center on Bitcoin. It also introduced a Bitcoin bonus for its employees of $0.21 for every hour worked. However, the Bitcoin payment will not be immediate; employees will need to wait for a two-year vesting period.

Steak ‘n Shake had nearly 400 restaurant locations owned by the company and franchisees in 2025. An employee eligible for Bitcoin payments will earn $8.40 per week if they work a full 40 hours. This would translate to a yearly total of $436.80 in Bitcoin.

The company recently announced it increased its Bitcoin holdings by $10 million as part of its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). The company also claims same-store sales rose “dramatically” since it began accepting Bitcoin as a payment option.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down 1% over the last 24 hours, extending its decline to 6.6% over the last week. Its trading volume has also declined by 25.4% in the last 24 hours, with approximately 35 billion left in the market. The king coin is currently exchanging hands at $89,160.

Bitcoin leads in crypto payment activity

According to BTC Map, a Bitcoin merchant information platform, the number of businesses in the United States adopting Bitcoin as a payment method increased by 53% year on year last year. In just one year, more than 11,000 new merchants were added.

Additionally, Bitcoin payments accounted for 22.1% of all crypto payment activity. Tether came in second with a 16% share. Litecoin held its position as the third-most-used crypto for payments, briefly rising to second place during the summer months.

3/7 The Bitcoin network, including the Lightning Network, was the most widely used payment network. TRX share on the TRON network increased from 20.2% to 80.3% in later months, resulting in 58.5% of all TRON payments being made in TRX. Ethereum regained relevance, especially… pic.twitter.com/u5sbd84ba1 — CoinGate (@CoinGatecom) January 21, 2026

Tron-based payments also gained momentum, with TRX’s overall payment share rising from 9.1% to 11.5%. In the TRON ecosystem, TRX usage rose from 20.2% to 80.3% later in the year, accounting for 58.5% of all payments on the network. At the same time, Ethereum increased its share of payments from 8.9% to 10.6%.

Layer 2 networks such as Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base also saw growing adoption as businesses sought lower fees and faster settlement while remaining connected to Ethereum’s ecosystem. Online service platforms now pay global freelancers in USDC on Ethereum or Layer 2 networks, reducing bank delays and foreign exchange costs.

The US ranked first by payment volume, the Netherlands moved into the top three, and Nigeria remained one of the most active markets. Most crypto transfers were made in Europe, followed by North America, Asia, Africa, and South America.

