Larry Ellison becomes richest man on the planet after breaking records no one has ever done

Larry Ellison just ripped the crown off Elon Musk’s head. At exactly 10:10 a.m. in New York yesterday, Oracle’s earnings dropped, blew past every analyst prediction, and lit Larry’s net worth on fire.

Larry gained $101 billion in one day, hitting a total of $393 billion, surpassing Elon’s $385 billion. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index confirmed that it’s the biggest one-day wealth gain ever recorded. Just like that, Larry became the richest man alive, knocking Elon out after nearly a year on top.

Elon had first claimed the top spot in 2021, lost it to Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, then grabbed it back for 300 days. But not anymore. Oracle’s rally crushed everything else in sight. Their stock had already risen 45% this year before earnings.

Then boom, another 41% added in one trading day after the company announced strong bookings and a bullish outlook for its cloud infrastructure, and that was Oracle’s biggest single-day surge in its entire history.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock is down 13% this year. Elon’s board is still dangling a huge payday in front of him if he hits certain milestones; he might become the world’s first trillionaire. But that’s just a maybe. Right now, it’s Larry’s world.

Oracle’s outstanding surge hands Larry the crown

Larry co-founded Oracle Corporation back in 1977 and ran it as CEO until 2014. He now serves as executive chairman and chief technology officer. Most of his fortune is locked into Oracle shares. And he’s been stacking wins for years.

Back in March 2010, Forbes ranked him sixth in the world with $28 billion. By September 2011, he climbed to $36.5 billion, and the next year, he had $44 billion, putting him just behind Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. In October 2012, Bloomberg ranked him the eighth-richest globally.

Larry didn’t stop there. He picked up stakes in Salesforce, NetSuite, Quark Biotechnology, and Astex Pharmaceuticals. In June 2012, he bought 98% of the Hawaiian island Lānaʻi for between $500 million and $600 million. Then, in 2013, The Wall Street Journal reported he made $94.6 million that year alone.

He appointed Mark Hurd and Safra Catz as co-CEOs of Oracle in 2014 while he shifted to his current roles. In 2016, Oracle bought NetSuite for $9.3 billion, and since Larry owned 35%, that deal earned him $3.5 billion personally. By 2017, Forbes had him as the fourth richest man in tech. In June 2018, he was at $54.5 billion.

In December 2018, he bought 3 million shares of Tesla and joined its board. He stepped down in August 2022 but still held 1.4% of Tesla as of June 2023. By June 2020, his net worth hit $66.8 billion, and as of 2022, he owns 42.9% of Oracle.

Now? Larry’s got $393 billion, a spot at the top, and no one even close.

