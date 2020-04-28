After writing its name in history books last year, freebitcoin.io is set to stun the crypto world once more with the biggest crypto giveaway.

The crypto firm is giving up a Lamborghini Huracan in its second giveaway edition. Freebitcoin.io in 2019 completed the first biggest crypto giveaway edition where the winner had to choose between a Lamborghini Huracan or 21.87410795 BTC.

Following the wide response from the first giveaway, the firm started its 2nd giveaway edition November last year and set to close April 30th, 2020 as participation remains open till the closing date.

How to participate in the biggest crypto giveaway

The lucky winner of the almost concluding freebitcoin.io giveaway would be picked through a Golden Ticket Contest. Participants are to collect Golden Tickets entered in for a lucky draw and follow the steps below.

Create an account on FreeBitco.in. Collect Free BTC or deposit BTC into FreeBitco.in wallet. Play the HI-LO dice game, or bet on events. For every 0.005 BTC wagered in total on both the dice game or the event betting page, the user gets 1 Golden Ticket. Golden Tickets can also be bought for 25,000 satoshis each. Collect as many Golden Tickets as possible to increase the chances of winning a Lamborghini. After the contest ends, a provably fair lottery drawing will be conducted to pick the lucky winner.

In the first giveaway round, more than 5 million tickets were given out and User 4424669 the winner had 185 tickets.

The concluding round two has also seen over 5 million tickets disbursed as only one ticket wins however, the more tickets participants possess, the higher the chances of ending up with the ultimate price.

The firm organizing the Lamborghini giveaway, FreeBitcoin.io has been a player in the crypto space since 2013. FreeBitcoin.io launched primarily to spread Bitcoin’s story across the globe and facilitate its adoption globally.