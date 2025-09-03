KuCoin expands into mining with goal to control 10% of Dogecoin

KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange plans to capture 10% of Dogecoin’s mining capacity. The firm hopes to launch the initiative through the new cloud mining platform, KuMining.

KuMining will include mining facilities with 300 megawatts to 2 gigawatts of power resources to provide investors access to verifiable hashrate. The crypto exchange will offer investors access to Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The initiative will also offer investors access to Dogecoin, BTC, and Litecoin.

KuCoin launches KuMining platform for Dogecoin mining

What is KuMining?

What's its relationship with KuCoin?

KuMining is the official cloud mining platform of KuCoin. Just purchase a contract, and you'll receive daily BTC or DOGE rewards directly in your KuCoin account.#KuMining #BTC #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/bBt9ArPOfZ — KuMining (@KuMiningCom) September 3, 2025

KuCoin is showing increased interest in the world’s largest memecoin by targeting 10% of its blockchain mining capacity through its new cloud mining platform, KuMining. The platform will offer a hashrate of roughly 10 exahashes per second (EH/s) and approximately 200 terahashes per second (TH/s) for DOGE/LTC.

KuMining aims to become the fourth-largest Dogecoin mining firm by controlling 10% of the digital asset’s network mining capacity. The platform will follow F2Pool, ViaBTC, and AntPool.

On-chain data shows that F2Pool leads with 1.04 GH/s, which accounts for more than 33% of Dogecoin’s known hash rate. ViaBTC follows with 792.90 TH/s and Antpool with 514 TH/s.

KuCoin announced on Wednesday that it aims to use auditable data and transparent fulfillment to reduce institutional control on the hashrate. The firm’s chief operating officer, Jolie Du, also acknowledged that KuCoin aims to equalize opportunities in virtual currency mining.

“Users can rent genuine hashrate from professional facilities, with daily yields automatically credited, eliminating hardware acquisition, energy management, and maintenance complexities.” –Jolie Du, COO of KuMining.

Du also highlighted that the platform’s approach will help investors seeking stable participation in DOGE mining. She also revealed that the platform seeks to add new water-cooled mining rigs every month to ensure users benefit from expanding mining capacity.

Users will be able to purchase hashrate from KuMining beginning September 16.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, argued that KuMining’s incubation mirrors the firm’s efforts towards removing hashrate from intermediaries and bringing it back to retail investors at competitive costs. He also believes the initiative will lead to a passive accumulation of assets through decentralizing mining power to users.

Thumbzup plans to acquire Dogehash

Donald Trump Jr.-backed treasury crypto firm Thumzup announced plans to acquire Dogecoin mining firm Dogehash Technologies last month in an all-stock deal. The platform revealed the initiative as part of its new direction into crypto mining.

The companies said in a joint statement that Dogehash shareholders will swap their holdings for a combined 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock. The miner Dogehash Technologies Holdings will also trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker XDOG.

The initiative aims to offer competitive mining opportunities to miners within the Dogecoin ecosystem. Thumzup wrote in a release that it aims to become the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform. The company hopes to leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure through staking in decentralized finance products within the DogeOS ecosystem to enhance mining economics.

Thumzup CEO Robert Steele argued that the firm sees opportunities to align DOGE’s fast, low-cost settlement layer to go beyond a mining operation. The miners use mostly renewable electricity sources, with roughly 2,500 Scrypt ASIC mining rigs in operation in North America and plans to expand the fleet in the future.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the tech company had recently raised $50 million to expand its crypto-led corporate strategy by buying mining rigs and accumulating digital assets for its corporate treasury. Thumzup started as an ad-tech company that pays social media users to promote brands to their followers. The firm later pivoted to a crypto-focused corporate strategy earlier this year with Bitcoin.

