TL:DR Breakdown

KuCoin recovers stolen funds from hackers

How hackers hit KuCoin exchange

KuCoin exchange CEO. Johnny Lyu had said that the exchange was able to get back only 84 percent of hackers got away with last September when it was hacked.

Lyu disclosed this in a letter published on Thursday. The CEO said it managed to get 78 percent of the stolen funds first and later got another 6 percent from the hacked funds with the help of law enforcement and cooperation with other exchange firms.

In total, KuCoin Exchange tracked back $239.45 million while the hackers eloped with $45.5 million.

How hackers hit KuCoin

Lyu also revealed that the hackers managed to gain possession of several private keys from the KuCoin hot wallet through an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attack.

The attack enabled the hackers to establish a long term presence on the network to steal sensitive data after damaging internal networks. It made them get control of these private keys.

KuCoin Exchange CEO said the firm would invest more insecurity. He said they have already upgraded their entire system since the hack and restructured their security team.

Previously, the CEO also claimed that he has evidence of who the hackers are and said the firm has not stopped tracking them.

KuCoin exchange September hack

The exchange was hacked on September 25, 2020, as Bitcoin, ERC-20, and many other tokens on the platform were transferred out of the exchange.

However, the firm said only its hot wallets were hit, and its cold wallets were safe of any breaches. They assured users then also that their insurance fund was going to cover any losses users suffered.

The firm did not immediately know when it was hit. Users first started complaining they were experiencing withdrawal issues. Afterward, the firm’s admins started experiencing system issues.

It dawned on them it was a hack when they announced transactions were just pending, and $510 worth of token was moved to another address.