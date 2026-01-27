KuCoin EU advances European expansion with MiCAR compliance win

KuCoin EU just locked in a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license, giving the company a green light to legally run services in all 27 EU countries, under a single, unified rulebook, and KuCoin got in ahead of the July 1 deadline.

Alongside the license win, KuCoin EU announced Sabina Liu as its new Managing Director. Sabina now takes charge of regulatory oversight, strategy, and day-to-day operations across Europe.

According to KuCoin, Sabina ran KuCoin’s institutional business before this, and before she joined KuCoin, she spent 14 years at the London Stock Exchange Group, where she built business across Asia-Pacific and managed global banking clients trading on London’s secondary markets.

Sabina Liu takes leadership as KuCoin pushes local operations

In her first public statement since taking over, Sabina made it clear where things are going. “MiCAR provides a clear and unified regulatory framework for the European crypto industry. With the completion of our core compliance foundations, KuCoin EU will now focus on deepening local operations and continuously improving user services, while pursuing long-term, sustainable growth within a compliant environment,” she said.

Sabina’s appointment follows KuCoin EU’s successful registration under the MiCAR regime, something CEO BC Wong described as a major step in the company’s compliance plan.

“Europe remains a core market in KuCoin’s long-term and compliance strategy. Obtaining the MiCAR license represents a critical step. It not only establishes a solid regulatory foundation but also positions KuCoin EU for sustainable and compliant operations across the region,” Wong said.

He also added that Sabina’s mix of institutional market knowledge and experience in traditional finance will help KuCoin EU push forward into its next phase. That phase involves more stable operations, better regional services, and a long-game approach to building out infrastructure across Europe.

MiCAR, which became law in 2023, is designed to replace the patchwork of different national crypto rules in the EU. It sets a single standard for the entire bloc, including tougher rules on governance, consumer protections, and compliance. Every firm with EU operations needs to lock in approval by June 30, or they’ll be forced to scale back or shut down in some countries.

KuCoin isn’t the only one racing against the clock. Binance, the largest exchange globally, is trying to get the same license, through Greece. They’ve filed an application under MiCAR with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and set up a local holding company there.

According to the Greek City Times, the process is being fast-tracked with help from KPMG and Ernst & Young. If they get the green light, Binance will also gain the ability to operate across all EU member states.

But filing in Greece raised eyebrows. The country isn’t seen as a big financial hub in Europe, and it doesn’t have a well-known crypto-friendly stance like Malta. Still, with the July 1 deadline closing in, firms are picking jurisdictions fast.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program