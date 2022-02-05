Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th February, 2022, Chainwire

Kryptomon returns to Binance NFT for a second round of its famous NFT eggs sale

Kryptomon, a rising star in the world of NFT “Play & Earn crypto” gaming industry, has unveiled its 2nd collaboration with the world’s popular NFT marketplace Binance NFT.

2500 Mystery Boxes, each containing a Kryptomon egg, will be up for grabs in an exclusive sale event for Binance users only. Binance NFT is one of the most well-known and trusted names in the crypto space. It was the overwhelming demand for Kryptomon eggs from these Binance users that catapulted Kryptomon to fame when the first Kryptomon x Binance NFT collaboration of 2000 mystery boxes sold out in a fraction of a second (0.27 seconds to be exact!).

Event Details

On the 8th of February, 2500 Mystery Boxes will be available on the Binance NFT marketplace at exactly 11:00 am UTC. Each user will be able to purchase up to 5 Mystery Boxes, with a fixed price of $95 in BUSD per box.

The sale will be conducted in a first-come-first-served selling format and will last only for a short period of 12 hours. However, given the upcoming release of two of their Play To Earn mechanisms: “Breeding Season” and “Quests” on the 15th of February, it is expected that the sale will be even more popular than the first. So if you’re planning on snagging yourself a Kryptomon NFT , be sure to be on time once the sale is open to the public.

Finally, while most of the Mystery Boxes will contain Generation 10 Kryptomon (the latest Kryptomon NFT generation), the Kryptomon Company has confirmed that 10% of the Mystery Boxes will contain Kryptomons from previous generations. One lucky winner will even walk away with the ultimate prize – A Generation 0 Kryptomon of which only 100 will ever exist. Given its scarcity, this makes each one a rare commodity that has recently commanded prices of 72.45 BNB (~$26.7K at time of writing) on the secondhand trading market, not a bad flip for an initial investment of $95!

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, Premium Events, and a marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

For creators and artists’ collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon is an NFT Play-and-Earn blockchain game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Breed, Train and Fight with your NFT Kryptomon. It’s a new world where trainers can live a new adventure on Blockchain.

Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual monsters — Kryptomons — each of which is a completely unique digital asset connected to an NFT. Each has a unique but mutable genetic code made up of 38 randomized parameters that determine all of the aspects — physical and behavioral — of the creature.

This not only ensures that each Kryptomon is unique but also brings to life each Kryptomon as a digital companion in the Kryptomon metaverse. They are capable of learning, falling sick, getting hungry, and protecting their trainers when out on an adventure in the physical world. In turn, trainers will have to care for, feed, and train their Kryptomon partners in order to grow and prepare for the battles ahead.

Kryptomon creates the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies.

