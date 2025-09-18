South Korea launches won-backed KRW1 stablecoin on Avalanche

South Korea’s BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a digital currency tied to the value of the won. The stablecoin is issued on Avalanche and supported by funds securely held at Woori Bank.

BDACS even claimed it successfully completed a proof-of-concept check on the fund. It even noted that it hopes to secure a prominent role in the emerging domestic stablecoin landscape with the asset.

It remarked, “While large tech companies may eventually enter the market, KRW1 is already operational with strong institutional backing from Woori Bank and global blockchain partners. This combination provides infrastructure depth that big tech alone cannot match. BDACS sees these firms as potential collaborators rather than competitors.”

BDACS’ KRW1 is designed for cross-border transfers, payments, and deposits

BDACS assured users that KRW1’s systems for minting, reserve management, and real-time connection with Woori Bank work as intended. The company maintained that its transparent setup is meant to earn user trust and encourage wider adoption of the token.

The company’s press release stated, “The launch extends far beyond token issuance. BDACS has developed a comprehensive framework, including issuance and management systems as well as a user-facing app supporting peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification.”

It further noted that KRW1 is intended to evolve into a widely used digital currency supporting cross-border transfers, payments, deposits, and investment products. Moreover, it looks at government-related implementations, including settlement systems for distributing emergency aid. It also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains and is in talks with issuers of USDT and USDC about possible collaborations.

South Korea is expected to enact the Digital Asset Basic Act by next year

KRW1’s launch comes just as the country moves closer to finalizing a new law, which will set the ground rules for how stablecoins are issued, stored, and used. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the People Power Party (PPP), one of South Korea’s main right-wing political parties, announced in April that it intends to push forward a new bill to support the country’s cryptocurrency asset sector.

The Digital Asset Basic Act is designed to bring more structure and oversight to the digital asset space, focusing on protecting investors and safeguarding the financial system’s stability. Furthermore, the nation’s financial authorities noted that they were working on loosening their previously strict rules about the cryptocurrency asset market.

The new legislative initiative aims to cement the country’s position as a global leader in blockchain technology and digital assets. By next year, South Korea expects its full enactment.

So far, the administration’s support for a won-based stablecoin market has created strong policy momentum, even as lawmakers work through pending legislation. Local banks and fintech firms are also laying the groundwork for their own stablecoins and filing trademarks for associated tickers. However, a few regulators have warned of unfettered stablecoin issuance, claiming it should be limited only to licensed banks.

Launching KRW1 ahead of new regulations gives BDACS a head start and positions it as a forward-thinking player in the market. Its partnership with Woori Bank also provides a solid institutional backbone, which could encourage other banks in South Korea to explore similar collaborations. Analysts say the move might set the tone for stablecoin launches across Asia, where governments are still working out the rules for digital assets.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.