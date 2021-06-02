TL;DR Breakdown

• Kraken promises educational content within the crypto app.

• The cryptocurrency application is available for Android and IOS.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, Kraken, announced that it would bring its new crypto app to the US. This comes after the application made its debut across Europe, and its positive reception expanded the crypto exchange’s business.

Starting today, anyone within the United States can buy and sell over 50 pairs of cryptocurrencies from their mobile phone. The crypto app has an intuitive platform, a refreshing design, giving the user a good experience. You can set up your account and buy cryptocurrencies with a single click, with a minimum deposit of 10 dollars.

How does the Kraken app work?

The Kraken app was designed for new crypto investors. It can offer you simple verification, purchases by bank transactions, and opportunities to learn more about the decentralized market.

It is incredible how the crypto market has grown in a decade due to Kraken and other companies that promote it. This application may mark the onset of European, American, and other merchants feeling more attracted to cryptocurrencies.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says many US investors are trusting the app. Powell notes that with their debut in Europe and now the United States, the app can improve its functionality.

Kraken: The most famous crypto app in Europe

The crypto app has seen tremendous growth since it was launched for investors in Europe in early January. By May, the in-app trading standard tripled from March’s volume. But these volumes have grown six times stronger since the app was officially launched in Europe.

Kraken’s chief product officer, Jemery Welch, says the past few months have been unreal for the company. Welch admires how much the company has grown, reached new all-time highs, and managed thousands of merchants.

Welch also understands that the crypto app has to improve its platform with new adoption in North America. With the launch of the app in the United States, customers certify that cryptocurrencies are for everyone, regardless of their purposes.

Kraken also gives you educational tools and content that focuses on cryptocurrencies and how to invest in each token. The volumes traded on the exchange, for now, exceed $420 billion.

When you join the Kraken app, you have access to all services and products. Although the decentralized marketplace can be tricky to understand, Kraken makes things look more straightforward.

You can download the new Kraken application on your Android mobile phone from the Play Store. There is also the iOS version you can have from Apple’s iTunes. The cryptocurrency app is free, so can be used without hindrance.