British defense contractor Kraken Technology Group has agreed through a bilateral accord with United States-based company BlueHalo. The alliance’s objective is to fuse modern AI and machine learning (ML) techniques into unmanned surface and sub-surface systems, an additional step in autonomous maritime performance.

Kraken’s merger with BlueHalo entails the first step of an ongoing revolution of multi-sensor surveillance using AI and machine learning integrated unmanned vehicles. Kraken will use its own experience to put BlueHalo’s advanced AI/ML technology on its platforms of proprietary independent platforms which will improve mission accomplishment in all kinds of missions substantially. Since robotics is primarily the field of study that deals with robots, Kraken’s Fleet plunges into the spheres of autonomous robotic capabilities.

Completed PoC consisting of the integration of BlueHalo’s AI/ML solutions into Kraken’s portfolio including K3 Scout, K4 Manta, and K5 Kraken. These platforms could benefit from the smart utilization of enhanced observation capabilities, autonomous navigation, and group reputation, which would ultimately improve their abilities to perform a number of maritime operations.

On the other hand, introducing the Titan and Skyview radio frequency-based counter-drone devices supplied by BlueHalo will provide Kraken’s fleet with a heightened defense against airborne risks, ensuring an extra level of security during maritime undertakings.

Kraken and BlueHalo look to embody the next platform of innovation in maritime autonomy and tackle defensible solutions to the national security challenges in general. AI/ML technology integration into the defense sector is seen as a breakthrough improvement in multiple military fields, including THUML systems.

The respective CEOs, Jonathan Moneymaker (BlueHalo) and Richmond Martin (Defense Strategies and Partnerships) were quick to comment that what bound both organizations together was a harmonious vision and an unwavering expertise. He mentioned this as vital aspect enabling fast integrating new advanced technologies to suitably collide supplementary security needs, showing the intention of BlueHalo to extend the security ring in more various spheres.

Mal Crease, the CEO of Kraken Technology Group, also highlighted such values, pointing to the harmonies between both companies and their desire to achieve the customer success. . He talked up on aspects of growing with expanding disruptive offerings, and also for exploring and pursuing new opportunities in the area of critical defense requirements.